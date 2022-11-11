Lirik Lagu Vertigo – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vertigo – U2

Unos, dos, tres, catorce

Turn it up loud, captain



Lights go down, it's dark

The jungle is your head, can't rule your heart

A feeling's so much stronger than a thought

Your eyes are wide and though your soul, it can't be bought

Your mind can wander



Hello, hello (hola)

I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)

It's everything I wish I didn't know

Except you give me something

I can feel, feel



The night is full of holes

'Cause bullets rip the sky of ink with gold

They twinkle as the boys play rock and roll

They know that they can't dance, at least they know

I can't stand the beat, I'm asking for the check

Girl with crimson nails has Jesus around her neck

Swinging to the music, swinging to the music (whoa, whoa)

(Whoa, whoa, whoa)



Hello, hello (hola)

I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)

It's everything I wish I didn't know

But you give me something

I can feel, feel



Checkmated

Just fun

She made it in, yeah



All of this, all of this can be yours

All of this, all of this can be yours

All of this, all of this can be yours

Just give me what I want and no one gets hurt



Hello, hello (hola)

We're at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)

Lights go down, and all I know

Is that you give me something

I can feel your love teaching me how

Your love is teaching me how

How to kneel

Kneel



Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb

Dirilis: 2004

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Songwriters: Bono, the Edge

Produser: Steve Lillywhite

Fakta di Balik Lagu Vertigo

Vertigo merupakan lagu U2 dari album bertajuk How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Lagu tersebut dirilis ke radio sebagai single utama album pada 8 November 2004. Setelah dirilis, Vertigo diputar secara ekstensif.

Dalam menulis liriknya, Bono terinspirasi oleh Leonard Peltier yang merupakan seorang aktivis hak penduduk asli Amerika yang secara kontroversial dihukum karena membunuh dua agen Biro Investigasi Federal.

Bono tidak percaya Peltier pantas dipenjara dan ia mengambil pendekatan jurnalisme baru untuk menulis liriknya.

Lagu tersebut sukses secara internasional karena didukung oleh penggunaannya dalam iklan televisi yang menampilkan band untuk pemutar musik digital iPod Apple.