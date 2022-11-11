Lirik Lagu Sad Machine – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sad Machine – Porter Robinson

Is anyone there?

(Oh hi!)

Who survived?

Somebody new?

Anyone else but you

On a lonely night

Was a blinding light

A hundred leaders, would be borne of you

And though I know, since you've awakened her again

She depends on you, she depends on you

She'll go alone and never speak of this again

We depend on you, we depend on you

And though I know, since you've awakened her again

She depends on you, she depends on you

She'll go on, and never speak of this again

We depend on you, we depend (I'll depend) on you

I don't know much about your life beyond these walls

The fleeting sense of love within these God forsaken halls

And I can hear it in his voice in every call

This girl who slept a hundred years has something after all

And though I know, since you've awakened her again

She depends on you, she depends on you

I'll go alone and never speak of you again

We depend on you, we depend on you

And though I know since you've awakened her again

She depends on you, she depends on you

She'll go alone and never speak of this again

We depend on you, we depend on you

And though I know since you've awakened her again

She depends on you, she depends on you

She'll go alone, and never speak of this again

We depend on you, we depend (I depend) on you

Credit

Penyanyi: Porter Robinson

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Worlds