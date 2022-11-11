Lirik Lagu Who You Love – John Mayer ft. Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who You Love – John Mayer ft. Katy Perry
You love, who you love
Who you love
You love, who you love
Who you love
My girl, she ain't the one that I saw coming
And sometimes I don't know which way to go
And I tried to run before
But I'm not running anymore
Cause I've fought against it hard enough to know
That you love, who you love
Who you love
You love, who you love
Who you love
You love, who you love
Who you love
Oh, you can't make yourself stop dreaming
Who you're dreaming of
If it's who you love
Then it's who you love
My boy, he ain't the one that I saw coming
And some have said his heart's too hard to hold
And it takes a little time
But you should see him when he shines
Cause you never wanna let that feeling go
When you love, who you love
Who you love
You love, who you love
Who you love
Yeah, you love, who you love
Who you love
Oh, you can't make yourself stop dreaming
Who you're dreaming of
If it's who you love
Then it's who you love
Oh, you love, who you love
Who you love
You love, who you love
Who you love
You love, who you love
Who you love
