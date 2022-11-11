Lirik Lagu Who You Love – John Mayer ft. Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who You Love – John Mayer ft. Katy Perry

You love, who you love

Who you love

You love, who you love

Who you love

My girl, she ain't the one that I saw coming

And sometimes I don't know which way to go

And I tried to run before

But I'm not running anymore

Cause I've fought against it hard enough to know

That you love, who you love

Who you love

You love, who you love

Who you love

You love, who you love

Who you love

Oh, you can't make yourself stop dreaming

Who you're dreaming of

If it's who you love

Then it's who you love

My boy, he ain't the one that I saw coming

And some have said his heart's too hard to hold

And it takes a little time

But you should see him when he shines

Cause you never wanna let that feeling go

When you love, who you love

Who you love

You love, who you love

Who you love

Yeah, you love, who you love

Who you love

Oh, you can't make yourself stop dreaming

Who you're dreaming of

If it's who you love

Then it's who you love

Oh, you love, who you love

Who you love

You love, who you love

Who you love

You love, who you love

Who you love