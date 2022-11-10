Lirik Lagu NOW - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu NOW - Olivia O'Brien

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now

Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now

If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now

We'd be making love right now, now, now

I thought that you had something special

The kinda shit that give a girl a heart attack

We had so much potential

Until I started seeing all the things you lack

'Cause I need somebody

Who could be somebody

I thought that somebody was you

But you're no good for me

Probably rather leave me lonely

Guess our fairytale story ain't true

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now

Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now

If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now

We'd be making love right now, now, now

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now

Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now

If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now

We'd be making love right now, now, now

You probably think I'll never find out

Who you're f*cking with

But I know who you're fucking right now

Yeah, I know everything

Yeah, I don't understand it

What happened to your standards?

Thought you were a gentleman

But you ain't got no manners

Oh, where's your self control?

You're making it too easy to let you go

'Cause I need somebody

Who could be somebody

I thought that somebody was you

But you're no good for me

Probably rather leave me lonely

Guess our fairytale story ain't true

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now

Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now

If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now

We'd be making love right now, now, now

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now

Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now

If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now

We'd be making love right now, now, now

I know everything

I know where you been

I'm friends with all your friends

You're so embarrassing

The one thing I don't know

Is how you sleep at night

Actually, I do

With some random girl right next to you