Lirik Lagu NOW - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu NOW - Olivia O'Brien
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
I thought that you had something special
The kinda shit that give a girl a heart attack
We had so much potential
Until I started seeing all the things you lack
'Cause I need somebody
Who could be somebody
I thought that somebody was you
But you're no good for me
Probably rather leave me lonely
Guess our fairytale story ain't true
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
You probably think I'll never find out
Who you're f*cking with
But I know who you're fucking right now
Yeah, I know everything
Yeah, I don't understand it
What happened to your standards?
Thought you were a gentleman
But you ain't got no manners
Oh, where's your self control?
You're making it too easy to let you go
'Cause I need somebody
Who could be somebody
I thought that somebody was you
But you're no good for me
Probably rather leave me lonely
Guess our fairytale story ain't true
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
I know everything
I know where you been
I'm friends with all your friends
You're so embarrassing
The one thing I don't know
Is how you sleep at night
Actually, I do
With some random girl right next to you
