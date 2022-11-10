Lirik Lagu NOW - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 02:22 WIB
Potret Olivia O’Brien.
Potret Olivia O’Brien. //Instagram @oliviaobrien

Lirik Lagu NOW - Olivia O'Brien

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now

I thought that you had something special
The kinda shit that give a girl a heart attack
We had so much potential
Until I started seeing all the things you lack

'Cause I need somebody
Who could be somebody
I thought that somebody was you
But you're no good for me
Probably rather leave me lonely
Guess our fairytale story ain't true

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now

You probably think I'll never find out
Who you're f*cking with
But I know who you're fucking right now
Yeah, I know everything
Yeah, I don't understand it
What happened to your standards?
Thought you were a gentleman
But you ain't got no manners
Oh, where's your self control?
You're making it too easy to let you go

'Cause I need somebody
Who could be somebody
I thought that somebody was you
But you're no good for me
Probably rather leave me lonely
Guess our fairytale story ain't true

Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now
Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now
Maybe you would be the one right now, now, now
If you didn't f*ck up right now, now, now
We'd be making love right now, now, now

I know everything
I know where you been
I'm friends with all your friends
You're so embarrassing
The one thing I don't know
Is how you sleep at night
Actually, I do
With some random girl right next to you

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Sejarah Cimahi, Saluyu Ngawangun Jati Mandiri

Sejarah Cimahi, Saluyu Ngawangun Jati Mandiri

9 November 2022, 12:00 WIB
Jalan Penghubung Dua Desa di Bandung Barat Longsor, Keselamatan Warga Terancam

Jalan Penghubung Dua Desa di Bandung Barat Longsor, Keselamatan Warga Terancam

9 November 2022, 09:12 WIB
Perkebunan Teh dan Karet Maswati, Cerita Menir Belanda di Lintasan Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung

Perkebunan Teh dan Karet Maswati, Cerita Menir Belanda di Lintasan Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung

9 November 2022, 08:53 WIB
Polisi Cari Kelompok Geng Motor yang Serang Warga saat Pergi ke Masjid

Polisi Cari Kelompok Geng Motor yang Serang Warga saat Pergi ke Masjid

9 November 2022, 08:48 WIB
Pengamen di Alun-Alun Bandung Lukai Pengunjung dengan Potongan Kaca Gegara Tak Diberi Uang

Pengamen di Alun-Alun Bandung Lukai Pengunjung dengan Potongan Kaca Gegara Tak Diberi Uang

9 November 2022, 06:40 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Wilayah Bandung Rabu, 9 November 2022: Hujan Lebat Sore Ini

Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Wilayah Bandung Rabu, 9 November 2022: Hujan Lebat Sore Ini

9 November 2022, 06:24 WIB
Akibat Diguyur Hujan Lebat, Longsor Gerus Jalan Penghubung Dua Desa di Kecamatan Cikalongwetan

Akibat Diguyur Hujan Lebat, Longsor Gerus Jalan Penghubung Dua Desa di Kecamatan Cikalongwetan

8 November 2022, 19:22 WIB
Tingkatkan Minat Baca Anak-Anak, Yayasan Erick Thohir Beri Bantuan Bikin Pendopo di Cihaurgeulis Bandung

Tingkatkan Minat Baca Anak-Anak, Yayasan Erick Thohir Beri Bantuan Bikin Pendopo di Cihaurgeulis Bandung

8 November 2022, 18:42 WIB
Buntut Kebakaran di Balai Kota Bandung, 6 Saksi Diperiksa Polisi

Buntut Kebakaran di Balai Kota Bandung, 6 Saksi Diperiksa Polisi

8 November 2022, 18:08 WIB
Penjambret di Sekeloa Bandung Berhasil Diringkus, Polisi Beberkan Motifnya

Penjambret di Sekeloa Bandung Berhasil Diringkus, Polisi Beberkan Motifnya

8 November 2022, 18:01 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
3

Niat Sholat Gerhana Lengkap dengan Tata Cara dan Amalan Sunah yang Dianjurkan Rasulullah SAW
4

Tata Cara Shalat Gerhana, Mulai dari Niat hingga Salam
5

Link Live Streaming Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022, Bisa Disaksikan Lewat 2 Tautan Berikut
6

Begal Semakin Marak, Polisi Imbau Perempuan Pengendara Motor Berhati-hati
7

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA
8

15 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
9

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Simak Waktunya di Sejumlah Kota Besar di Indonesia
10

Puncak Gerhana Bulan Total Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Fase Penampakannya di Indonesia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Aksara Jabar

MP3 Juice: Cara Mudah Download Video YouTube Diubah jadi MP3 Gratis Otomatis Tersimpan di Laptop / HP

MP3 Juice: Cara Mudah Download Video YouTube Diubah jadi MP3 Gratis Otomatis Tersimpan di Laptop / HP

10 November 2022, 04:07 WIB

Media Blora

40 LATIHAN SOAL UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

40 LATIHAN SOAL UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton

10 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Kamis, 10 November 2022

Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Kamis, 10 November 2022

10 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

SIM Keliling Bandung di Hari Pahlawan, 10 November 2022, Berikut Jadwal dan Lokasi Terbaru untuk Besok

SIM Keliling Bandung di Hari Pahlawan, 10 November 2022, Berikut Jadwal dan Lokasi Terbaru untuk Besok

10 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 10 November 2022, Saksikan Chinese Zodiac Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 10 November 2022, Saksikan Chinese Zodiac Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

10 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 : Asmara Suka dan Duka, Karir Bisa Selesaikan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 : Asmara Suka dan Duka, Karir Bisa Selesaikan

10 November 2022, 04:04 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Alami Masalah Kesehatan, Ezra dan Sato Belum Bisa Berlatih di Stadion Persib

Alami Masalah Kesehatan, Ezra dan Sato Belum Bisa Berlatih di Stadion Persib

10 November 2022, 04:02 WIB

Kabar Tegal

5 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022, Cocok untuk Status WA, Facebook dan IG

5 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022, Cocok untuk Status WA, Facebook dan IG

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Free Fire Kamis, 10 November 2022

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Free Fire Kamis, 10 November 2022

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Kamis 10 November 2022 : Rutin Berolah Raga

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Kamis 10 November 2022 : Rutin Berolah Raga

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 10 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Bloodshot Hingga In The Heart Of The Sea

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 10 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Bloodshot Hingga In The Heart Of The Sea

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Blora

Bocoran Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Bocoran Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

10 November 2022, 03:59 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 10 November 2022 2022 Ada Student of The Year 2, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 10 November 2022 2022 Ada Student of The Year 2, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

10 November 2022, 03:56 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 : Asmara Bisa Bernafas Lega, Karir Ada Politik Kantor

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 : Asmara Bisa Bernafas Lega, Karir Ada Politik Kantor

10 November 2022, 03:53 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 10 November2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama Dan UEFA Europa League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 10 November2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama Dan UEFA Europa League

10 November 2022, 03:46 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

KUMPULAN Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Media Blora

Download Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Download Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 03:40 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 Terbaru Tahun 2022

40 SOAL UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 Terbaru Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 03:39 WIB

Portal Kudus

DOWNLOAD Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 PDF 2022 Kurikulum Merdeka Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

DOWNLOAD Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 PDF 2022 Kurikulum Merdeka Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Kamis 10 November 2022 : Jangan Stres, Rusak Kesehatan

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Kamis 10 November 2022 : Jangan Stres, Rusak Kesehatan

10 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Berita Subang

Subang Hits: Simak Tempat Wisata Paling Top di Kabupaten Ini, Bukan Hanya Ciater dan Tangkuban Parahu

Subang Hits: Simak Tempat Wisata Paling Top di Kabupaten Ini, Bukan Hanya Ciater dan Tangkuban Parahu

10 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Portal Kudus

50 CONTOH Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

50 CONTOH Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:24 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

KUMPULAN Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:19 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 CONTOH Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

40 CONTOH Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 03:12 WIB