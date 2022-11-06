Lirik Lagu This Old Heart Of Mine – The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu This Old Heart Of Mine - The Isley Brothers

This old heart of mine been broke a thousand times

Each time you break away, I fear you've gone to stay

Lonely nights that come, memories that flow, bringing you back again

Hurting me more and more

Maybe it's my mistake to show this love I feel inside

'Cause each day that passes by you got me

Never knowing if I'm coming or going, but I, I love you

This old heart darling, is weak for you

I love you, yes, I do

These old arms of mine miss having you around

Makes these tears inside start a-falling down

Always with half a kiss

You remind me of what I miss

Though I try to control myself

Like a fool I start grinnin' 'cause my head starts spinnin' 'cause I

I love you

This is old heart, darling is weak for you

I love you, yes I do, yes I do

Ooh, I try hard to hide, my hurt inside

This old heart of mine always keeps me cryin'

The way you're treating me, leaves me incomplete

You're here for the day, gone for the week now

But if you leave me a hundred times

A hundred times I'll take you back

I'm yours whenever you want me

I'm not too proud to shout it, tell the world about it 'cause I

I love you

This is old heart, darling is weak for you

I love you

This is old heart, darling is weak for you

I love you

This is old heart, darling is weak for you

I love you, yes I do, yes I do

I love you, yes I do, darling is weak for you