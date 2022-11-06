Lirik Lagu In This City – Iglu and Hartly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu In This City dari Iglu and Hartly

You came in to my life

You cannot separate yourself

You came in to my life

You cannot separate yourself

And I found that round here

In this city

That I won't disappear

In this city

I got nothing to fear

In this city,

In this city

Close those doors

Close those doors now

Now, now, just keep em open

Keep em open

Yea, keep em open

I'll keep on, keep keep on going

Taking it in so, so heavy

Take it easy son, this ain't so deadly

Got keep on, gotta go on, gotta go on

Take it all with what we've done

Gotta push it push it push it

To the top of the building

Even when no one is feeling

It might bother you

Don't let it

If these people just don't get it

They can't express it

They won't accept it

She said it's okay that they may never give you that credit.

I've been down here

Down these roads

People pass through

Some stay some go

Standing here broke

Not a penny to my name

But she says she loves me all the same

I try my best

And you do to

And all you want is something you can move to

Everybody's gotta get their kicks somewhere

Everybody gotta fit in somewhere

There's, an open road

And I'm traveling down

Don't know where to go

But I lock and load

Shoot that sky till the moon explode

Moon explode

Now we're laying in a field

White flowers on our backs

Talking bout home

But we can't go back

I guess that's why we left

So we could take a step

Keep moving and forget the rest.

You came in to my life

You cannot separate yourself

You came in to my life

You cannot separate yourself

And I found that round here

In this city

That I won't disappear

In this city

I got nothing to fear

In this city

Credit

Artis: Iglu & Hartly

Penulis Lagu: Michael Jarvis, Sam Martin, dan Simon Katz

Album: & Then Boom

Rilis: 2008

Genre: Alternatif