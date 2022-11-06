Lirik Lagu In This City – Iglu and Hartly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu In This City dari Iglu and Hartly
You came in to my life
You cannot separate yourself
You came in to my life
You cannot separate yourself
And I found that round here
In this city
That I won't disappear
In this city
I got nothing to fear
In this city,
In this city
Close those doors
Close those doors now
Now, now, just keep em open
Keep em open
Yea, keep em open
I'll keep on, keep keep on going
Taking it in so, so heavy
Take it easy son, this ain't so deadly
Got keep on, gotta go on, gotta go on
Take it all with what we've done
Gotta push it push it push it
To the top of the building
Even when no one is feeling
It might bother you
Don't let it
If these people just don't get it
They can't express it
They won't accept it
She said it's okay that they may never give you that credit.
I've been down here
Down these roads
People pass through
Some stay some go
Standing here broke
Not a penny to my name
But she says she loves me all the same
I try my best
And you do to
And all you want is something you can move to
Everybody's gotta get their kicks somewhere
Everybody gotta fit in somewhere
There's, an open road
And I'm traveling down
Don't know where to go
But I lock and load
Shoot that sky till the moon explode
Moon explode
Now we're laying in a field
White flowers on our backs
Talking bout home
But we can't go back
I guess that's why we left
So we could take a step
Keep moving and forget the rest.
You came in to my life
You cannot separate yourself
You came in to my life
You cannot separate yourself
And I found that round here
In this city
That I won't disappear
In this city
I got nothing to fear
In this city
Credit
Artis: Iglu & Hartly
Penulis Lagu: Michael Jarvis, Sam Martin, dan Simon Katz
Album: & Then Boom
Rilis: 2008
Genre: Alternatif
