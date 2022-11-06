Lirik Lagu Colossus - Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
Idles.
Idles. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Idles

Colossus - Idles

I was done in on the weekend
The weekend lasted twenty years
The world's best bulimic bartend
Tender, violent and queer

Forgive me father, I have sinned
I've drained my body full of pins
I've danced 'til dawn with splintered shins
Full of pins, full of pins

Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes

They laugh at me when I run
I waste away for fun
I am my father's son
His shadow weighs a tonne

Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes

They laugh at me when I run
I waste away for fun
I am my father's son
His shadow weighs a tonne

Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes

Forgive me father, I have sinned
I've drained my body full of pins
I've danced til dawn with splintered shins
Full of pins, full of pins

Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Go go go go go go!

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

10 Rekomendasi Dokter Spesialis Kandungan di Bandung, Lengkap dengan Alamat, Kontak, dan Jam Praktik

10 Rekomendasi Dokter Spesialis Kandungan di Bandung, Lengkap dengan Alamat, Kontak, dan Jam Praktik

5 November 2022, 08:30 WIB
Perhumas Bandung Kunjungi Pikiran Rakyat, Tekankan Pentingnya Humas-Media Perlu Berkolaborasi

Perhumas Bandung Kunjungi Pikiran Rakyat, Tekankan Pentingnya Humas-Media Perlu Berkolaborasi

5 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
Security di Bandung Dibekuk Usai Curi Motor Pengunjung Cafe, Polisi Beberkan Kronologinya

Security di Bandung Dibekuk Usai Curi Motor Pengunjung Cafe, Polisi Beberkan Kronologinya

4 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Polisi Jamin Tak Ada Tempat bagi Geng Motor di Kota Bandung, Kapolrestabes: Libas dan Sikat

Polisi Jamin Tak Ada Tempat bagi Geng Motor di Kota Bandung, Kapolrestabes: Libas dan Sikat

4 November 2022, 11:26 WIB
Menang Atas Real Sociedad, Masalah Manchester United Terkuak

Menang Atas Real Sociedad, Masalah Manchester United Terkuak

4 November 2022, 09:35 WIB
Polisi Tangkap 6 Pelajar Usai Bentrok Antar Geng Motor: Ada Salah Paham dan Saling Provokasi

Polisi Tangkap 6 Pelajar Usai Bentrok Antar Geng Motor: Ada Salah Paham dan Saling Provokasi

4 November 2022, 09:32 WIB
Kebun Binatang Bandung Beberkan Alasan Tak Terima Putusan PN: Alasan Kuat Kami Tak Masuk Pertimbangan Hakim

Kebun Binatang Bandung Beberkan Alasan Tak Terima Putusan PN: Alasan Kuat Kami Tak Masuk Pertimbangan Hakim

4 November 2022, 08:58 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca Wilayah Bandung Jumat, 4 November 2022: Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Wilayah Bandung Jumat, 4 November 2022: Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Sedang

4 November 2022, 07:50 WIB
Geng Motor Bentrok di Bandung, 5 Orang Jadi Korban

Geng Motor Bentrok di Bandung, 5 Orang Jadi Korban

4 November 2022, 06:37 WIB
Sirkuit Remote Control Dibangun di Bantaran Anak Sungai Cikapundung

Sirkuit Remote Control Dibangun di Bantaran Anak Sungai Cikapundung

4 November 2022, 06:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Tak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB TV Digital Gratis dari Kominfo
2

Harga Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik 2022, Simak 10 Merek Rekomendasi Kominfo
3

Contoh Deskripsi Diri untuk Daftar PPPK Guru 2022
4

Kenal di Media Sosial, Dua Bocah Perempuan di Bogor Dicabuli Bergiliran Oleh Lima Pria
5

10 Rekomendasi Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik dan Resolusi Jernih, Harga Terjangkau Mulai Rp100 Ribuan
6

Rekomendasi 11 Set Top Box Termurah dan Berkualitas, Mulai dari Harga Rp100 Ribuan
7

Isi Gurindam Dua Belas Lengkap, Mahakarya Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad
8

Enola Holmes 2 Tayang Hari Ini di Netflix, Berikut Sinopsis dan Daftar Pemerannya
9

Prediksi Udinese vs Lecce di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, Susunan Pemain, hingga Skor Akhir
10

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad, Peletak Dasar Bahasa Melayu yang Jadi Bahasa Indonesia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cilacap Update

Jadwal Sholat Pemalang Hari Ini Bulan November 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Pemalang Hari Ini Bulan November 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib dan Isya

6 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dewa 19 dengan Judul Pupus Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Dewa 19 dengan Judul Pupus Lengkap dengan Lirik

6 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022: Ada Bima S, Cinta Alesha, Preman Pensiun 7, Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022: Ada Bima S, Cinta Alesha, Preman Pensiun 7, Ikatan Cinta

6 November 2022, 00:29 WIB

Zona Priangan

Chilwell akan Absen di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar karena Cedera Hamstring

Chilwell akan Absen di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar karena Cedera Hamstring

6 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Indotrends

Farel Prayoga Kaya Mendadak? Ya Iyalah, Ini Dia Sumber-sumber Pendapatannya, Bukan Cuma dari Nyanyi

Farel Prayoga Kaya Mendadak? Ya Iyalah, Ini Dia Sumber-sumber Pendapatannya, Bukan Cuma dari Nyanyi

6 November 2022, 00:21 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Soal PAS Ekonomi Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Contoh Soal PAS Ekonomi Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

6 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

6 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

6 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini 6 November 2022: Ikuti Live TOP 12 D'Academy 5, Pintu Bekah, hingga Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini 6 November 2022: Ikuti Live TOP 12 D'Academy 5, Pintu Bekah, hingga Panggilan

6 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Cilacap Update

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 Ada 3 Film: Hellboy (2019), Ip Man 3, 10 Minutes Gone

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 Ada 3 Film: Hellboy (2019), Ip Man 3, 10 Minutes Gone

6 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Cilacap Update

Pembahsan Soal: Berikut Ini yang Langsung Terbentuk Setelah Proses Fertilisasi Adalah, Simak Jawabannya

Pembahsan Soal: Berikut Ini yang Langsung Terbentuk Setelah Proses Fertilisasi Adalah, Simak Jawabannya

6 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Potensi Badung

La Liga: Prediksi Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head Barcelona Kontra Almeria, 6 November 2022

La Liga: Prediksi Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head Barcelona Kontra Almeria, 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

CONTOH Soal UAS IPS Kelas 8 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban 2022, Latihan Soal UAS IPS Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum 2013

CONTOH Soal UAS IPS Kelas 8 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban 2022, Latihan Soal UAS IPS Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum 2013

6 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS Seni Budaya Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Seni Budaya Kelas 10 Tahun 2022

Soal UAS Seni Budaya Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Seni Budaya Kelas 10 Tahun 2022

6 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

6 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

6 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Bagnaia Tak Satupun Naik Podium di FP1, FP2 dan FP3 MotoGP Valencia 2022. Cek di Sini Daftar Lengkapnya

Bagnaia Tak Satupun Naik Podium di FP1, FP2 dan FP3 MotoGP Valencia 2022. Cek di Sini Daftar Lengkapnya

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Minggu, 6 November 2022 2022 Ada Gopi, Dil To Pagal Hai Dan Koplo Superstar

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Minggu, 6 November 2022 2022 Ada Gopi, Dil To Pagal Hai Dan Koplo Superstar

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

Nonton Blue Lock Episode 5 Sub Indo, Download dan Streaming Sekarang!

Nonton Blue Lock Episode 5 Sub Indo, Download dan Streaming Sekarang!

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

Nonton Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Episode 6 Sub Indo, Download dan Streaming Sekarang!

Nonton Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Episode 6 Sub Indo, Download dan Streaming Sekarang!

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Soal PJOK Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Contoh Soal PJOK Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

6 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Info Temanggung

Profil Jaehyun NCT dengan 5 Fakta Uniknya, Si Visual Tampan yang Memiliki Suara Merdu

Profil Jaehyun NCT dengan 5 Fakta Uniknya, Si Visual Tampan yang Memiliki Suara Merdu

6 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Cilacap Update

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 Terkini! Ada Film Dragon Blade, Kiss Of The Dragon

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022 Terkini! Ada Film Dragon Blade, Kiss Of The Dragon

6 November 2022, 00:03 WIB