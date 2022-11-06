Lirik Lagu Colossus - Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Colossus - Idles
I was done in on the weekend
The weekend lasted twenty years
The world's best bulimic bartend
Tender, violent and queer
Forgive me father, I have sinned
I've drained my body full of pins
I've danced 'til dawn with splintered shins
Full of pins, full of pins
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
They laugh at me when I run
I waste away for fun
I am my father's son
His shadow weighs a tonne
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
They laugh at me when I run
I waste away for fun
I am my father's son
His shadow weighs a tonne
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Forgive me father, I have sinned
I've drained my body full of pins
I've danced til dawn with splintered shins
Full of pins, full of pins
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Goes and it goes and it goes
Go go go go go go!
