Lirik Lagu Colossus - Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Colossus - Idles

I was done in on the weekend

The weekend lasted twenty years

The world's best bulimic bartend

Tender, violent and queer

Forgive me father, I have sinned

I've drained my body full of pins

I've danced 'til dawn with splintered shins

Full of pins, full of pins

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

They laugh at me when I run

I waste away for fun

I am my father's son

His shadow weighs a tonne

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

They laugh at me when I run

I waste away for fun

I am my father's son

His shadow weighs a tonne

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Forgive me father, I have sinned

I've drained my body full of pins

I've danced til dawn with splintered shins

Full of pins, full of pins

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Goes and it goes and it goes

Go go go go go go!