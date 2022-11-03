Lirik Lagu Hell Above – Pierce The Veil dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 3 November 2022, 00:40 WIB
Potret band Pierce The Veil
Potret band Pierce The Veil /Instagram/@piercetheveil

Lirik Lagu Hell Above – Pierce The Veil

Cannot spend another night in this home
I close my eyes and take a breath real slow
The consequence is if I leave I'm alone
But what's the difference when you beg for love?

'Cause I run through glass in the street
Kerosene hearts carry the name that my father gave me
And take the face of the wolf

'Cause this is a wasteland, my only retreat
With heaven above you, there's hell over me

I met a girl who never looked so alone
Like sugar water in your mouth lukewarm
She tied a cherry stem for me with her tongue
We fell in love and now we're both alone

'Cause I don't need any more friends
And another kiss like a fire on pavement
We'll burn it down to the end
Oh, oh

This is a wasteland, my only retreat
With heaven above you, there's hell over me
The water is rusted, the air is unclean
And there for a second I feel free
This is a wasteland, my only retreat

I've waited all this night to honor you and say
"I know it's hard, but who are you to fall apart on me, on me?"

This is a wasteland, my only retreat
With heaven above you, there's hell over me
'Cause this is a wasteland, my only retreat
With heaven above you, there's hell over me
You said what about us, well what about me?
Hang from the gallows, asleep in the rain
This is a wasteland, my only retreat

Paralyze me
Don't let me jump, don't let me fall

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

