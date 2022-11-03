Lirik Lagu Hell Above – Pierce The Veil dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hell Above – Pierce The Veil

Cannot spend another night in this home

I close my eyes and take a breath real slow

The consequence is if I leave I'm alone

But what's the difference when you beg for love?

'Cause I run through glass in the street

Kerosene hearts carry the name that my father gave me

And take the face of the wolf

'Cause this is a wasteland, my only retreat

With heaven above you, there's hell over me

I met a girl who never looked so alone

Like sugar water in your mouth lukewarm

She tied a cherry stem for me with her tongue

We fell in love and now we're both alone

'Cause I don't need any more friends

And another kiss like a fire on pavement

We'll burn it down to the end

Oh, oh

This is a wasteland, my only retreat

With heaven above you, there's hell over me

The water is rusted, the air is unclean

And there for a second I feel free

This is a wasteland, my only retreat

I've waited all this night to honor you and say

"I know it's hard, but who are you to fall apart on me, on me?"

This is a wasteland, my only retreat

With heaven above you, there's hell over me

'Cause this is a wasteland, my only retreat

With heaven above you, there's hell over me

You said what about us, well what about me?

Hang from the gallows, asleep in the rain

This is a wasteland, my only retreat

Paralyze me

Don't let me jump, don't let me fall