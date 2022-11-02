Lirik Lagu Flojo – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flojo – Issues

Once I was molded by the cruelest intentions

I remember the days, I would justify all the speculation

And if you're gonna plant a rose expect some weeds to grow

And if you ever get that far everyone's a critic of your every move

I used to find time to be defined by the public eye

F-ck it, I rose above it

In a mental prison

Searching for my big break

I need less attention

On all of my mistakes

What if I gave it up

And they'd stop trippin'

All the doing dirt gone in a minute

Just my luck

It makes no difference

Cause all the while I'm blind

I'm doin' fine

I walked the walk and earned something

If you quit the talk, you might f-ckin' learn something

I grew up a f-ckin' screw up

Got disrespect from the cliques

All the kids I f-ckin' knew of

I used to find time to be defined by the public eye

F-ck it, I rose above it

And if you're gonna plant a rose expect some weeds to grow

And if you ever get that far everyone's a critic of your every move

In a mental prison

Searching for my big break

I need less attention

On all of my mistakes

What if I gave it up

And they'd stop trippin'

All the doing dirt gone in a minute

Just my luck

It makes no difference

Cause all the while I'm blind

I'm doin' fine

Success is a two way street

And you never wanna meet halfway

So we can share this victory

When I said success I meant love

Through all of the hate I must've forgot what it was

Trying my best to be impartial to the bullsh-t

But nowadays love is blind

I'd like to think we doin' fine

I fell victim and I caved in to a flawed perspective

Had it stuck in my mind, tried hard to cut the ties

I fell victim to what

I bet the whole world was concerned with

You'll never know what it's like