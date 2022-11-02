Lirik Lagu Flojo – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Klip Flojo dari Issues.
Klip Flojo dari Issues.

Lirik Lagu FlojoIssues

Once I was molded by the cruelest intentions
I remember the days, I would justify all the speculation

And if you're gonna plant a rose expect some weeds to grow
And if you ever get that far everyone's a critic of your every move
I used to find time to be defined by the public eye
F-ck it, I rose above it

In a mental prison
Searching for my big break
I need less attention
On all of my mistakes
What if I gave it up
And they'd stop trippin'
All the doing dirt gone in a minute
Just my luck
It makes no difference
Cause all the while I'm blind
I'm doin' fine

I walked the walk and earned something
If you quit the talk, you might f-ckin' learn something
I grew up a f-ckin' screw up
Got disrespect from the cliques
All the kids I f-ckin' knew of
I used to find time to be defined by the public eye
F-ck it, I rose above it

And if you're gonna plant a rose expect some weeds to grow
And if you ever get that far everyone's a critic of your every move

In a mental prison
Searching for my big break
I need less attention
On all of my mistakes
What if I gave it up
And they'd stop trippin'
All the doing dirt gone in a minute
Just my luck
It makes no difference
Cause all the while I'm blind
I'm doin' fine

Success is a two way street
And you never wanna meet halfway
So we can share this victory
When I said success I meant love
Through all of the hate I must've forgot what it was
Trying my best to be impartial to the bullsh-t
But nowadays love is blind
I'd like to think we doin' fine

I fell victim and I caved in to a flawed perspective
Had it stuck in my mind, tried hard to cut the ties
I fell victim to what
I bet the whole world was concerned with
You'll never know what it's like

Editor: Irwan Suherman

