Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

November Rain - Guns N' Roses

When I look into your eyes

I can see a love restrained

But darlin' when I hold you

Don't you know I feel the same?

Nothin' lasts forever

And we both know hearts can change

And it's hard to hold a candle

In the cold November rain

We've been through this such a long long time

Just tryin' to kill the pain, ooh yeah

Love is always coming, love is always going

No one's really sure who's lettin' go today

Walking away

If we could take the time to lay it on the line

I could rest my head just knowin' that you were mine

All mine

So if you want to love me then darlin' don't refrain

Or I'll just end up walkin' in the cold November rain

Do you need some time on your own?

Do you need some time all alone?

Ooh, everybody needs some time on their own

Ooh, don't you know you need some time all alone

I know it's hard to keep an open heart

When even friends seem out to harm you

But if you could heal a broken heart

Wouldn't time be out to charm you?

Oh, oh, oh

Sometimes I need some time on my own

Sometimes I need some time all alone

Ooh, everybody needs some time on their own

Ooh, don't you know you need some time all alone

And when your fears subside

And shadows still remain, oh yeah

I know that you can love me when there's no one left to blame

So never mind the darkness, we still can find a way

'Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain