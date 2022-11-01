Lirik Lagu Suicide – Isaac Dunbar, dan Fakta di Balik Liriknya

Lirik Lagu Suicide – Isaac Dunbar
Suicide, baby, it's the worst
Think about the people that you'll hurt
They won't even care about the things I'll choose to do
Because all I am is all that I've been through
My skin is very young
But my heart is very old
My mind thinks lips and tongue
But my bones decide my home
My fears ran through my lungs
And my eyes only saw gold
My room's where my throat hung
And my fingers turned purple
It's not worth it, baby, I would know
My mom walked in, her sunny day went to snow
What's the point of being here, baby? I won't see them cry
I'll be somewhere in the clouds, I hope, tonight
My skin is very young
But my heart is very old
My mind thinks lips and tongue
But my bones decide my home
My fears ran through my lungs
And my eyes only saw gold
My room's where my throat hung
And my fingers turned purple
Then I saw that death was not my treasure
That my life was headed for gold
When my gold-chained-noose applied some pressure
I fought 'til I bled cold
My skin is very young
But my heart is very old
My mind thinks lips and tongue
But my bones decide my home
My fears ran through my lungs
And my eyes only saw gold
My room's where my throat hung
And my fingers turned purple
Credit
Artis: Isaac Dunbar
Album: isaac’s inseccts
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Pop
Penulis Lagu: Isaac Dunbar
Artikel Pilihan