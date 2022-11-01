Lirik Lagu Suicide – Isaac Dunbar, dan Fakta di Balik Liriknya

Lirik Lagu Suicide – Isaac Dunbar

Suicide, baby, it's the worst

Think about the people that you'll hurt

They won't even care about the things I'll choose to do

Because all I am is all that I've been through

My skin is very young

But my heart is very old

My mind thinks lips and tongue

But my bones decide my home

My fears ran through my lungs

And my eyes only saw gold

My room's where my throat hung

And my fingers turned purple

It's not worth it, baby, I would know

My mom walked in, her sunny day went to snow

What's the point of being here, baby? I won't see them cry

I'll be somewhere in the clouds, I hope, tonight

My skin is very young

But my heart is very old

My mind thinks lips and tongue

But my bones decide my home

My fears ran through my lungs

And my eyes only saw gold

My room's where my throat hung

And my fingers turned purple

Then I saw that death was not my treasure

That my life was headed for gold

When my gold-chained-noose applied some pressure

I fought 'til I bled cold

My skin is very young

But my heart is very old

My mind thinks lips and tongue

But my bones decide my home

My fears ran through my lungs

And my eyes only saw gold

My room's where my throat hung

And my fingers turned purple

Credit

Artis: Isaac Dunbar

Album: isaac’s inseccts

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Pop

Penulis Lagu: Isaac Dunbar