Lirik Lagu Bad Haircut – Stephanie Poetri & JVKE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Bad Haircut – Stephanie Poetri & JVKE

I always thought loving was scary

Letting your heart go like that

Never truly knowing if you'd get it back

In one piece or in pieces

Put it back together then repeat

I always thought loving was scary

'Cause my parents thought they got it right

And seven years went by and although they tried

They're just not meant to be

So I told myself that love wasn't for me, and

I can't figure out

How you got it all to go away

And have me waiting

Every day for you

I guess it's all about

Who you are and the little things you do

To make me love you

I know I do

'Cause you still look good

With a bad haircut

And I'd dance with you

Every single night, like

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do



And your morning breath

Never stops my kiss

I can feel my heart

Beating just like this, like

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

I always thought loving was stupid

Letting myself get attached

To someone who could walk away without a scratch

While I'm shattered to pieces

I've been broken before can't repeat it

I always thought loving was stupid

Because all of my friends were a mess

Watching from the bleachers while they're playing games

And they lose every season

All their exes are still undefeated



I can't figure out

How you got it all to go away

And have me falling

Deeper into you



I guess it's all about

Who you are and the little things you do

To make me love you

I know I do



'Cause you still look good

With a bad haircut

And I'd dance with you

Every single night, like

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

And your morning breath

Never stops my kiss

I can feel my heart

Beating just like this, like

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do