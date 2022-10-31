Lirik Lagu Bad Haircut – Stephanie Poetri & JVKE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stephanie Poetri.
Stephanie Poetri.

Lirik Bad HaircutStephanie Poetri & JVKE

I always thought loving was scary
Letting your heart go like that
Never truly knowing if you'd get it back
In one piece or in pieces
Put it back together then repeat

I always thought loving was scary
'Cause my parents thought they got it right
And seven years went by and although they tried
They're just not meant to be
So I told myself that love wasn't for me, and

I can't figure out
How you got it all to go away
And have me waiting
Every day for you

I guess it's all about
Who you are and the little things you do
To make me love you
I know I do

'Cause you still look good
With a bad haircut
And I'd dance with you
Every single night, like
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

And your morning breath
Never stops my kiss
I can feel my heart
Beating just like this, like
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

I always thought loving was stupid
Letting myself get attached
To someone who could walk away without a scratch
While I'm shattered to pieces
I've been broken before can't repeat it

I always thought loving was stupid
Because all of my friends were a mess
Watching from the bleachers while they're playing games
And they lose every season
All their exes are still undefeated

I can't figure out
How you got it all to go away
And have me falling
Deeper into you

I guess it's all about
Who you are and the little things you do
To make me love you
I know I do

'Cause you still look good
With a bad haircut
And I'd dance with you
Every single night, like
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

And your morning breath
Never stops my kiss
I can feel my heart
Beating just like this, like
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

