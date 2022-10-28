Lirik I'm Ugly - Ramengvrl dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I'm Ugly - Ramengvrl
Yo, this song goes out to all my ugly bitches out there
If someone tells you "you're ugly", just be like
"I may be an ugly bitch, but at least I got money"
I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly
These bitches say I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly
But it's okay, I got money, got money, got money
So it's okay if I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly, yeah, yeah
You tell me I'm ugly, I'm fatty (yeah, yeah)
You hatin' on my body, disrespect my journey
And I know I built different, I don't fit your standards
But bitch, you must not know me
You should mind your manners (yeah, yeah)
You know I came, yeah, yeah
They know my name, yeah, yeah
Last time we met, you was on the lame
Now, you still doin' the same, yeah
Hop on a bitch like it's 'vertible top
You cannot race me, bitch, I'm at the top
Yes, I be ugly and yes, you be pretty
But I be evolving and you haters stuck
And I'm sorry (uh-uh) 'cause I just don't feel bad
No Atari, you bitches playin' games
And I'm tired, it's time you learn your place
Shut 'em up and pay attention
Talk behind my back, no mention
Go reflect on your mistake
Yes, I'm ugly, I feel pretty
I don't care 'bout what you sayin'
I'm just me, that's all I need
Plus, I'm gettin' the bag, and it keeps gettin' easy
And easy, do it like a man, yeah
No, I can't be stressin' on these bitches lookin' the same
Basic and plain, yeah
I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly
These bitches say I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly
But it's okay, I got money, got money, got money
So it's okay if I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly, yeah, yeah
Boy, stop
I heard you been talkin' shit about me, like, a lot (whoa)
I can smell the jealousy from down the block
Heard I been progressing, and you know it's on stuck
I'm always at the top and that's why I ain't lyin' (yeah, yeah)
Used to think I'm ugly, now I'm fine
And lookin' at my glow up, it's a crime
Always trust the sign
And I kinda did that thing
Angles on me with the bling (bling, bling, bling)
Money move pocket like cha-ching (ching)
The promoters, they wanna ring (ring)
Need one more to make six rings
Everything nice like in the spring
Bank account, no photoshop, pores out
Even with no makeup, I'm still lookin' like a (knockout)
Artikel Pilihan