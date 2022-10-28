Lirik I'm Ugly - Ramengvrl dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I'm Ugly - Ramengvrl

Yo, this song goes out to all my ugly bitches out there

If someone tells you "you're ugly", just be like

"I may be an ugly bitch, but at least I got money"

I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly

These bitches say I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly

But it's okay, I got money, got money, got money

So it's okay if I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly, yeah, yeah

You tell me I'm ugly, I'm fatty (yeah, yeah)

You hatin' on my body, disrespect my journey

And I know I built different, I don't fit your standards

But bitch, you must not know me

You should mind your manners (yeah, yeah)

You know I came, yeah, yeah

They know my name, yeah, yeah

Last time we met, you was on the lame

Now, you still doin' the same, yeah

Hop on a bitch like it's 'vertible top

You cannot race me, bitch, I'm at the top

Yes, I be ugly and yes, you be pretty

But I be evolving and you haters stuck

And I'm sorry (uh-uh) 'cause I just don't feel bad

No Atari, you bitches playin' games

And I'm tired, it's time you learn your place

Shut 'em up and pay attention

Talk behind my back, no mention

Go reflect on your mistake

Yes, I'm ugly, I feel pretty

I don't care 'bout what you sayin'

I'm just me, that's all I need

Plus, I'm gettin' the bag, and it keeps gettin' easy

And easy, do it like a man, yeah

No, I can't be stressin' on these bitches lookin' the same

Basic and plain, yeah

I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly

These bitches say I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly

But it's okay, I got money, got money, got money

So it's okay if I'm ugly, I'm ugly, I'm ugly, yeah, yeah

Boy, stop

I heard you been talkin' shit about me, like, a lot (whoa)

I can smell the jealousy from down the block

Heard I been progressing, and you know it's on stuck

I'm always at the top and that's why I ain't lyin' (yeah, yeah)

Used to think I'm ugly, now I'm fine

And lookin' at my glow up, it's a crime

Always trust the sign

And I kinda did that thing

Angles on me with the bling (bling, bling, bling)

Money move pocket like cha-ching (ching)

The promoters, they wanna ring (ring)

Need one more to make six rings

Everything nice like in the spring

Bank account, no photoshop, pores out

Even with no makeup, I'm still lookin' like a (knockout)