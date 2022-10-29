Lirik Lagu River of Fire – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

River of Fire – In This Moment

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Baptized in a river of fire

The storm's here

I'm so high

Thunder's calling me, I'm going outside

The sky cracks

The wind stings

I want to feel you strike me down with lightning

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Baptized in a river of fire

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Baptize me in a river of fire

I cry out

For glory

I wanna drown in your wrath and fury

I feel your need

I taste your pain

Show me what you got

Bring on the hurricane

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Baptized in a river of fire

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Baptize me in a river of fire

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Let it rain, let it rain

Oh won't you let it rain

Baptized in a river of fire

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Baptize me in a river of fire

Let the storm rage

Let the water run higher

Baptize me in a river of fire

Let the storm rage

Let the waters run higher

Baptize me in a river of fire

Baptize me in a river of fire

Credits

Artis: In This Moment

Album: Ritual

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Metal

Penulis lagu: Kevin Churko, Chris Howorth, Maria Brink