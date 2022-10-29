Lirik Lagu River of Fire – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

River of Fire – In This Moment
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Baptized in a river of fire
The storm's here
I'm so high
Thunder's calling me, I'm going outside
The sky cracks
The wind stings
I want to feel you strike me down with lightning
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Baptized in a river of fire
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Baptize me in a river of fire
I cry out
For glory
I wanna drown in your wrath and fury
I feel your need
I taste your pain
Show me what you got
Bring on the hurricane
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Baptized in a river of fire
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Baptize me in a river of fire
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Let it rain, let it rain
Oh won't you let it rain
Baptized in a river of fire
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Baptize me in a river of fire
Let the storm rage
Let the water run higher
Baptize me in a river of fire
Let the storm rage
Let the waters run higher
Baptize me in a river of fire
Baptize me in a river of fire
Credits
Artis: In This Moment
Album: Ritual
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Metal
Penulis lagu: Kevin Churko, Chris Howorth, Maria Brink
Artikel Pilihan