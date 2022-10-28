Woman in Love - Barbra Streisand dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Woman in Love - Barbra Streisand

Life is a moment in space

When the dream is gone

It's a lonelier place

I kiss the morning goodbye

But down inside you know

We never know why

The road is narrow and long

When eyes meet eyes

And the feeling is strong

I turn away from the wall

I stumble and fall

But I give you it all

I am a woman in love

And I do anything

To get you into my world

And hold you within

It's a right I defend

Over and over again

What do I do?

With you eternally mine

In love there is

No measure of time

We planned it all at the start

That you and I

Live in each other's hearts

We may be oceans away

You feel my love

I hear what you say

No truth is ever a lie

I stumble and fall

But I give you it all

I am a woman in love

And I do anything

To get you into my world

And hold you within

It's a right I defend

Over and over again

What do I do?

I am a woman in love

And I'm talking to you

You know, I know, how it feels?

What a woman can do

It's a right

I defend over and over again

I am a woman in love

And I do anything

To get you into my world

And hold you within

It's a right I defend

Over and over again

Credit

Artis : Barbra Streisand

Album : Guilty