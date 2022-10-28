Woman in Love - Barbra Streisand dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Woman in Love - Barbra Streisand
Life is a moment in space
When the dream is gone
It's a lonelier place
I kiss the morning goodbye
But down inside you know
We never know why
The road is narrow and long
When eyes meet eyes
And the feeling is strong
I turn away from the wall
I stumble and fall
But I give you it all
I am a woman in love
And I do anything
To get you into my world
And hold you within
It's a right I defend
Over and over again
What do I do?
With you eternally mine
In love there is
No measure of time
We planned it all at the start
That you and I
Live in each other's hearts
We may be oceans away
You feel my love
I hear what you say
No truth is ever a lie
I stumble and fall
But I give you it all
I am a woman in love
And I do anything
To get you into my world
And hold you within
It's a right I defend
Over and over again
What do I do?
I am a woman in love
And I'm talking to you
You know, I know, how it feels?
What a woman can do
It's a right
I defend over and over again
I am a woman in love
And I do anything
To get you into my world
And hold you within
It's a right I defend
Over and over again
Credit
Artis : Barbra Streisand
Album : Guilty
