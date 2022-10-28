Lirik Lagu What’s Wrong? - Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What’s Wrong?

You don’t even know about it

Girl, I beg you to stay

Don’t you hear it?

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

You don’t even know about it

Girl, I beg you to stay

Don’t you hear it?

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

I want to say “I miss you lately”

But you don’t even care, sadly

You never want to hold my heart

But from the start you stole my heart

It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright

I’ll give you everything you need

It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright

Cause you’re the only one I need

You don’t even know about it

Girl, I beg you to stay

Don’t you hear it?

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

You don’t even know about it

Girl, I beg you to stay

Don’t you hear it?

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

What’s wrong? You leave it all behind

Fucked up

I never thought that Imma fuck it up like this

I grab my camera and baby just say “cheese”

I want to be happy, you fuck it up like this

It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright

I’ll give you everything you need

It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright

Cause you’re the only one I need