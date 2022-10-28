Lirik Lagu What’s Wrong? - Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What’s Wrong?
You don’t even know about it
Girl, I beg you to stay
Don’t you hear it?
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
You don’t even know about it
Girl, I beg you to stay
Don’t you hear it?
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
I want to say “I miss you lately”
But you don’t even care, sadly
You never want to hold my heart
But from the start you stole my heart
It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright
I’ll give you everything you need
It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright
Cause you’re the only one I need
You don’t even know about it
Girl, I beg you to stay
Don’t you hear it?
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
You don’t even know about it
Girl, I beg you to stay
Don’t you hear it?
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
What’s wrong? You leave it all behind
Fucked up
I never thought that Imma fuck it up like this
I grab my camera and baby just say “cheese”
I want to be happy, you fuck it up like this
It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright
I’ll give you everything you need
It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright
Cause you’re the only one I need
