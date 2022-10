Lirik She Does Everything for Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik She Does Everything for Me - The Zombies

Hah

There is nothing to say

It's all been said

Now I've found a girl

Who I love instead

She won't leave me up with it

And tell me that she doesn't care

About the way I feel 'cause I'm a fool

She does everything for me

(She does everything for me)

She makes me feel alright

(And though I know)

And everything she does for me

(Everything she does for me)

Makes me feel alright

Now you can say goodbye

And I don't care

Do what you like

You can go anywhere

She's the girl who makes me feel

That you're not there to worry

I feel so good that I don't care at all

She does everything for me

(She does everything for me)

To make me feel alright

(And though I know)

Everything she does for me

(Everything she does for me)

Makes me feel alright

She does everything for me

(She does everything for me)

To make me feel alright

(And though I know)

Everything she does for me

(Everything she does for me)

Makes me feel alright

