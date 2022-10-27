Lirik Closer – Halsey Ft Chainsmoker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Penyanyi Halsey.
Penyanyi Halsey. /Instagram/iamhalsey

Lirik CloserHalsey Ft Chainsmoker

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you
I drink too much and that's an issue, but I'm okay
Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them
But I hope I never see them again

I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and
Four years, no calls
Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I, I, I, I, I can't stop
No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop

So, baby, pull me closer
In the back seat of your Rover
That I know you can't afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of that mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

You look as good as the day I met you
I forget just why I left you, I was insane
Stay and play that Blink-182 song
That we beat to death in Tucson, okay

I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and
Four years, no call
Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I, I, I, I, I can't stop
No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop

So, baby, pull me closer
In the back seat of your Rover
That I know you can't afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of that mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Closer – Halsey Ft Chainsmoker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Closer – Halsey Ft Chainsmoker dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Walhi Ungkap Fakta Berbeda Sungai Citarum, Keberhasilan Program Citarum Harum Dipertanyakan

Walhi Ungkap Fakta Berbeda Sungai Citarum, Keberhasilan Program Citarum Harum Dipertanyakan

26 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Deklarasi Bandung, MPR Negara OKI Kemerdekaan Palestina Jadi Salah Satu Prioritas

Deklarasi Bandung, MPR Negara OKI Kemerdekaan Palestina Jadi Salah Satu Prioritas

26 Oktober 2022, 20:43 WIB
Dari Tiga Pasien Gangguan Ginjal Akut di RSHS, Ada yang Pulang, Meninggal, dan Masih Dirawat

Dari Tiga Pasien Gangguan Ginjal Akut di RSHS, Ada yang Pulang, Meninggal, dan Masih Dirawat

26 Oktober 2022, 18:47 WIB
Telan Kekalahan Pertama, Penyebab Real Madrid Tidak Menang Diungkap

Telan Kekalahan Pertama, Penyebab Real Madrid Tidak Menang Diungkap

26 Oktober 2022, 15:00 WIB
1,5 Juta Rumah Butuh Layanan Air Bersih, Bupati Bandung: Tahun Depan Kami Anggarkan Rp20 Miliar

1,5 Juta Rumah Butuh Layanan Air Bersih, Bupati Bandung: Tahun Depan Kami Anggarkan Rp20 Miliar

26 Oktober 2022, 14:53 WIB
Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung Akhirnya Padam Setelah 40 Jam

Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung Akhirnya Padam Setelah 40 Jam

26 Oktober 2022, 13:25 WIB
Kebakaran di Gudang Triplek Bandung, Sudah Hampir 36 Jam Diskar Masih Berusaha Matikan Beberapa Titik Api

Kebakaran di Gudang Triplek Bandung, Sudah Hampir 36 Jam Diskar Masih Berusaha Matikan Beberapa Titik Api

26 Oktober 2022, 10:24 WIB
40 Jam Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung, Diskar Ungkap Kondisi Terkini

40 Jam Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung, Diskar Ungkap Kondisi Terkini

26 Oktober 2022, 10:05 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Hujan Ringan Masih Berpotensi Terjadi

Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Hujan Ringan Masih Berpotensi Terjadi

26 Oktober 2022, 06:41 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Toyota Indonesia Pamer Bocoran Mobil Baru, Innova Hybrid Meluncur Bulan Depan?
2

Terlanjur Konsumsi Obat dengan Kandungan Etilen Glikol, Air Putih Diklaim Bisa Eliminasi Zat Berbahaya
3

Max Verstappen Tercepat, Tim Red Bull Racing Raih Gelar Juara Dunia Konstruktor Formula 1 2022
4

Polisi Beri Cokelat pada Bocah Berhelm saat Lampu Merah, Netizen: Taat Peraturan Sejak Dini
5

Pemimpin Nasional dan Pakar Pembangunan Melakukan Konferensi untuk membangun Kembali Ukraina
6

Daftar Lengkap 19 Produk yang Ditarik Unilever karena Bisa Memicu Kanker
7

Mengenal Jenis-jenis Batuk Ringan hingga Akut yang Harus Diwaspadai
8

Bisa Picu Kanker, Unilever Tarik Dry Shampoo Dove hingga TRESemme
9

Penembakan Massal di Michigan, Remaja Mengaku Bersalah Telah Bunuh 4 Temannya
10

Sosok Bharada E di Mata Adik Brigadir J, Singgung Momen Masa Lalu di Saguling

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sinar Jateng

Sedang Berlangsung! Laga Liga Champions Grup C Barcelona VS Bayern Munchen

Sedang Berlangsung! Laga Liga Champions Grup C Barcelona VS Bayern Munchen

27 Oktober 2022, 02:41 WIB

Bandung Raya

9 Obat Batuk dan Pilek Alami Bantu Redakan Gejala dengan Cepat: Yogurt Paling Enak

9 Obat Batuk dan Pilek Alami Bantu Redakan Gejala dengan Cepat: Yogurt Paling Enak

27 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Bandung Raya

Tak Hanya Peringati Hari Sumpah Pemuda, 28 Oktober 2022 ARMY Tunggu Ini dari Jin BTS

Tak Hanya Peringati Hari Sumpah Pemuda, 28 Oktober 2022 ARMY Tunggu Ini dari Jin BTS

27 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Inilah Mobil digandrungi Milenial Amerika, Apakah Salah Satu Seperti Koleksi Anda?

Inilah Mobil digandrungi Milenial Amerika, Apakah Salah Satu Seperti Koleksi Anda?

27 Oktober 2022, 02:13 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Hasil Liga Champions : Inter Milan Libas Viktoria Plzen

Hasil Liga Champions : Inter Milan Libas Viktoria Plzen

27 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

SIARAN LANGSUNG Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Live TV SCTV, Gratis Nonton BIG MATCH UCL Liga Champions 22/23

SIARAN LANGSUNG Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Live TV SCTV, Gratis Nonton BIG MATCH UCL Liga Champions 22/23

27 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Hajya di Sini, Bukan Yalla Shoot atau Koora Live Streaming

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Hajya di Sini, Bukan Yalla Shoot atau Koora Live Streaming

27 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Segera Keluar dari Kesulitan Keuangan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Segera Keluar dari Kesulitan Keuangan Anda

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 27 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 27 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Ada Minat Baru

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Ada Minat Baru

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Kamis, 27 Oktober 2022, Barru Diguyur Hujan Sepanjang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Kamis, 27 Oktober 2022, Barru Diguyur Hujan Sepanjang Hari

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Media Magelang

Sedang Tayang! Saksikan Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via SCTV dan Vidio

Sedang Tayang! Saksikan Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via SCTV dan Vidio

27 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei IPO: Anies Baswedan - Ganjar Pranowo JUARA, Unggul Jauh Walau Sudah Diutak-atik Dengan Calon Lain

Survei IPO: Anies Baswedan - Ganjar Pranowo JUARA, Unggul Jauh Walau Sudah Diutak-atik Dengan Calon Lain

27 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Ekstra Hati-Hati Saat Berurusan dengan Orang yang Sensitif

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Ekstra Hati-Hati Saat Berurusan dengan Orang yang Sensitif

27 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Ajax vs Liverpool via TV SCTV? KLIK Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE STREAMING Ajax vs Liverpool via TV SCTV? KLIK Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Sudut Batam

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Secara Gratis

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Secara Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Klik 2 Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

Sedang Berlangsung: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Klik 2 Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG TAYANG! Link Live Streaming SCTV Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Liga Champions 27 Oktober 2022 di Vidio

SEDANG TAYANG! Link Live Streaming SCTV Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Liga Champions 27 Oktober 2022 di Vidio

27 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Sudut Batam

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Secara Gratis

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Secara Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung: Ajax vs Liverpool, Cek Link Nonton Live Streaming Disini

Sedang Berlangsung: Ajax vs Liverpool, Cek Link Nonton Live Streaming Disini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via TV SCTV, Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE STREAMING Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via TV SCTV, Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB

Warta Lombok

Fitri Salhuteru Colek Kapolri Jendral Listyo Sigit Usai Nikita Mirzani Resmi Ditahan

Fitri Salhuteru Colek Kapolri Jendral Listyo Sigit Usai Nikita Mirzani Resmi Ditahan

27 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Buruan Sebelum Kehabisan, Hanya Dengan Modal Belasan Juta Sudah Dapat Membawah Motor Sejuta Umat

Buruan Sebelum Kehabisan, Hanya Dengan Modal Belasan Juta Sudah Dapat Membawah Motor Sejuta Umat

27 Oktober 2022, 01:36 WIB