Lirik Lagu Uprising - Muse dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Uprising - Muse

Paranoia is in bloom

The PR transmissions will resume

They'll try to push drugs that keep us all dumbed down

And hope that we will never see the truth around

(So come on)

Another promise, another scene

Another packaged lie to keep us trapped in greed

And all the green belts wrapped around our minds

And endless red tape to keep the truth confined

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

Interchanging mind control

Come, let the revolution take its toll

If you could flick the switch and open your third eye

You'd see that we should never be afraid to die

(So come on)

Rise up and take the power back

It's time the fat cats had a heart attack

You know that their time's coming to an end

We have to unify and watch our flag ascend

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

