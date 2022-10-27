Lirik lagu Attention - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 03:28 WIB
Attention - Charlie Puth.
Attention - Charlie Puth. //YouTube Charlie Puth

Lirik lagu Attention

Oh-oh, ooh
You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round throwin' that dirt all on my name
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up
You've been going 'round, going 'round, going 'round every party in L.A.
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd be at one, oh

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh
And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?
But you're not coming home with me tonight

You just want attention, you don't want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round throwing that dirt all on my name
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up
Baby, now that we're, now that we're, now that we're right here standing face-to-face
You already know, already know, already know that you won, oh

I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine (you got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)
And now I'm all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect? (oh baby)
But you're not coming home with me tonight (oh no)

You just want attention, you don't want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, oh

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
(What are you doin'?)
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
(What are you doin'?)
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
(What are you doin'?)
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine
And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?
But you're not coming home with me tonight

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Lirik Closer – Halsey Ft Chainsmoker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Closer – Halsey Ft Chainsmoker dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Walhi Ungkap Fakta Berbeda Sungai Citarum, Keberhasilan Program Citarum Harum Dipertanyakan

Walhi Ungkap Fakta Berbeda Sungai Citarum, Keberhasilan Program Citarum Harum Dipertanyakan

26 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Deklarasi Bandung, MPR Negara OKI Kemerdekaan Palestina Jadi Salah Satu Prioritas

Deklarasi Bandung, MPR Negara OKI Kemerdekaan Palestina Jadi Salah Satu Prioritas

26 Oktober 2022, 20:43 WIB
Dari Tiga Pasien Gangguan Ginjal Akut di RSHS, Ada yang Pulang, Meninggal, dan Masih Dirawat

Dari Tiga Pasien Gangguan Ginjal Akut di RSHS, Ada yang Pulang, Meninggal, dan Masih Dirawat

26 Oktober 2022, 18:47 WIB
Telan Kekalahan Pertama, Penyebab Real Madrid Tidak Menang Diungkap

Telan Kekalahan Pertama, Penyebab Real Madrid Tidak Menang Diungkap

26 Oktober 2022, 15:00 WIB
1,5 Juta Rumah Butuh Layanan Air Bersih, Bupati Bandung: Tahun Depan Kami Anggarkan Rp20 Miliar

1,5 Juta Rumah Butuh Layanan Air Bersih, Bupati Bandung: Tahun Depan Kami Anggarkan Rp20 Miliar

26 Oktober 2022, 14:53 WIB
Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung Akhirnya Padam Setelah 40 Jam

Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung Akhirnya Padam Setelah 40 Jam

26 Oktober 2022, 13:25 WIB
Kebakaran di Gudang Triplek Bandung, Sudah Hampir 36 Jam Diskar Masih Berusaha Matikan Beberapa Titik Api

Kebakaran di Gudang Triplek Bandung, Sudah Hampir 36 Jam Diskar Masih Berusaha Matikan Beberapa Titik Api

26 Oktober 2022, 10:24 WIB
40 Jam Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung, Diskar Ungkap Kondisi Terkini

40 Jam Kebakaran Gudang Triplek di Bandung, Diskar Ungkap Kondisi Terkini

26 Oktober 2022, 10:05 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Hujan Ringan Masih Berpotensi Terjadi

Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Hujan Ringan Masih Berpotensi Terjadi

26 Oktober 2022, 06:41 WIB

