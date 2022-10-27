Lirik lagu Attention - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Attention

Oh-oh, ooh

You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round throwin' that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

You've been going 'round, going 'round, going 'round every party in L.A.

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd be at one, oh

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round throwing that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

Baby, now that we're, now that we're, now that we're right here standing face-to-face

You already know, already know, already know that you won, oh

I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine (you got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)

And now I'm all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect? (oh baby)

But you're not coming home with me tonight (oh no)

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, oh

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

(What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

(What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

(What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight