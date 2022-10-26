Lirik Lagu Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne

Screaming at the window

Watch me die another day

Hopeless situation endless price I have to pay

Sanity, now it's beyond me, there's no choice

Diary of a madman

Walk the line again today

Entries of confusion

Dear diary, I'm here to stay

Manic depression befriends me

Hear his voice

Sanity now it's beyond me

There's no choice

A sickened mind and spirit

The mirror tells me lies

Could I mistake myself for someone

Who lives behind my eyes?

Will he escape my soul?

Or will he live in me?

Is he tryin' to get out or tryin' to enter me?

Voices in the darkness

Scream away my mental health

Can I ask a question

To help me save me from myself?

Enemies fill up the pages

Are they me?

Monday 'til Sunday in stages

Set me free

