Lirik Lagu Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Musisi Ozzy Osbourne.
Musisi Ozzy Osbourne. /Instagram/ozzyosbourne

Lirik Lagu Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne

Screaming at the window
Watch me die another day
Hopeless situation endless price I have to pay

Sanity, now it's beyond me, there's no choice

Diary of a madman
Walk the line again today
Entries of confusion
Dear diary, I'm here to stay

Manic depression befriends me
Hear his voice
Sanity now it's beyond me
There's no choice

A sickened mind and spirit
The mirror tells me lies
Could I mistake myself for someone
Who lives behind my eyes?
Will he escape my soul?
Or will he live in me?
Is he tryin' to get out or tryin' to enter me?

Voices in the darkness
Scream away my mental health
Can I ask a question
To help me save me from myself?

Enemies fill up the pages
Are they me?
Monday 'til Sunday in stages
Set me free

Credit

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

1

