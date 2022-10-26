Lirik Lagu Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne
Screaming at the window
Watch me die another day
Hopeless situation endless price I have to pay
Sanity, now it's beyond me, there's no choice
Diary of a madman
Walk the line again today
Entries of confusion
Dear diary, I'm here to stay
Manic depression befriends me
Hear his voice
Sanity now it's beyond me
There's no choice
A sickened mind and spirit
The mirror tells me lies
Could I mistake myself for someone
Who lives behind my eyes?
Will he escape my soul?
Or will he live in me?
Is he tryin' to get out or tryin' to enter me?
Voices in the darkness
Scream away my mental health
Can I ask a question
To help me save me from myself?
Enemies fill up the pages
Are they me?
Monday 'til Sunday in stages
Set me free
Credit
Artikel Pilihan