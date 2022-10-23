Lirik Lagu Humility - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Humility - Gorillaz

Calling the world from isolation

'Cause right now, that's the ball where we be chained

And if you're coming back to find me

You'd better have good aim

Shoot it true

I need you in the picture

That's why I'm calling you (calling you)

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand

Reset myself and get back on track

I don't want this isolation

See the state I'm in now?

Callin' the hunter with a rifle

'Cause right now that's the ball where we be chained

Shoot it true

I want you in the picture

That's why I'm calling you (calling you)

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand

Reset myself and get back on track

I don't want this isolation

See the state I'm in now?

If I pick it up when I know that it's broken

Do I put it back?

Or do I head out on to the lonesome trail and let you down?

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand

I don't want this isolation

See the state I'm in now?

If I pick it up when I know that it's broken

Do I put it back?

Or do I head out on to the lonesome trail and let you go?

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: The Now Now

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap