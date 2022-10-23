Lirik Lagu Humility - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB
Lirik lagu Gorillaz.
Lirik lagu Gorillaz. /YouTube/Gorillaz

Humility - Gorillaz

Calling the world from isolation
'Cause right now, that's the ball where we be chained
And if you're coming back to find me
You'd better have good aim
Shoot it true
I need you in the picture
That's why I'm calling you (calling you)

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand
Reset myself and get back on track
I don't want this isolation
See the state I'm in now?

Callin' the hunter with a rifle
'Cause right now that's the ball where we be chained
Shoot it true
I want you in the picture
That's why I'm calling you (calling you)

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand
Reset myself and get back on track
I don't want this isolation
See the state I'm in now?

If I pick it up when I know that it's broken
Do I put it back?
Or do I head out on to the lonesome trail and let you down?

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand
I don't want this isolation
See the state I'm in now?
If I pick it up when I know that it's broken
Do I put it back?
Or do I head out on to the lonesome trail and let you go?

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz
Album: The Now Now
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Jalan Asia Afrika Bandung Ditutup Tanggal 25 Oktober 2022 Selama Setengah Hari, Simak Waktu dan Alternatifnya

Jalan Asia Afrika Bandung Ditutup Tanggal 25 Oktober 2022 Selama Setengah Hari, Simak Waktu dan Alternatifnya

22 Oktober 2022, 16:30 WIB
Wajib Catat, Rekayasa Lalin dan Penutupan 7 Ruas Jalan di Bandung 24-26 Oktober 2022 saat KTT OKI

Wajib Catat, Rekayasa Lalin dan Penutupan 7 Ruas Jalan di Bandung 24-26 Oktober 2022 saat KTT OKI

22 Oktober 2022, 15:55 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Wilayah Bandung Sabtu 22 Oktober: Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Wilayah Bandung Sabtu 22 Oktober: Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Sedang

22 Oktober 2022, 07:20 WIB
Waspada Gejala Gagal Ginjal Akut dan Cara Mengatasinya, Warna dan Volume Urin Bisa Jadi Patokan

Waspada Gejala Gagal Ginjal Akut dan Cara Mengatasinya, Warna dan Volume Urin Bisa Jadi Patokan

21 Oktober 2022, 20:05 WIB
Harga Honda CBR250RR di Jawa Barat Mulai Rp63,2 Juta, Target Terjual 30 Unit Per Bulan

Harga Honda CBR250RR di Jawa Barat Mulai Rp63,2 Juta, Target Terjual 30 Unit Per Bulan

21 Oktober 2022, 18:30 WIB
Pelaku Penusukan Bocah SD di Cimahi Diburu, Polisi Sudah Kantongi Identitasnya

Pelaku Penusukan Bocah SD di Cimahi Diburu, Polisi Sudah Kantongi Identitasnya

21 Oktober 2022, 18:15 WIB
Fotonya Tersebar, Pria yang Dituduh Jadi Pembunuh Bocah 12 Tahun Pulang Mengaji Buka Suara

Fotonya Tersebar, Pria yang Dituduh Jadi Pembunuh Bocah 12 Tahun Pulang Mengaji Buka Suara

21 Oktober 2022, 17:47 WIB
Keponakannya Meninggal, Paman Korban Penusukan di Cimahi Angkat Bicara

Keponakannya Meninggal, Paman Korban Penusukan di Cimahi Angkat Bicara

21 Oktober 2022, 09:28 WIB
7 Jalan di Bandung Akan Ditutup selama KTT OKI, Berlaku 24-26 Oktober 2022

7 Jalan di Bandung Akan Ditutup selama KTT OKI, Berlaku 24-26 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 08:52 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung pada Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Lebat

Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung pada Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Lebat

21 Oktober 2022, 07:12 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Dana BOS Rp22 Miliar Disangkakan Dikorupsi 2 Oknum ASN Kemenag Jabar, Modusnya untuk Fotokopi Soal Ujian
2

Tingkah Elon Musk Malah Menarik Perhatian Pemerintah Amerika Serikat
3

Tottenham Hotspur Diterjang Badai Cedera, Antonio Conte Bakal Turun Gunung
4

Jangan Keliru, Ketahui Perbedaan Medi-Facial dan Facial Biasa
5

Profil Cho Byung-Kuk, Asisten Baru Shin Tae-yong di Timnas Indonesia
6

Pesawat Rudal Amerika Tiba di Guam, Unjuk Kekuatan ke China dan Korea Utara
7

Nyanyian Keji Disebut Datang dari Pendukung Manchester City, Pep Guardiola Minta Maaf ke Liverpool
8

Erik Ten Hag Ungkap Nasib Cristiano Ronaldo di MU Setelah Aksi Walk Out
9

Steven Gerrard Dipecat, Jurgen Klopp Beri Pesan Menyentuh
10

4 Dampak KDRT terhadap Anak, Orangtua Wajib Tahu dan Jangan Dianggap Sepele

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Lekas Baca Doa dan Minta Hajat Besarmu Kalau Hewan Ini Bersuara Aneh, Gus Baha: Malaikat Sedang Turun

Lekas Baca Doa dan Minta Hajat Besarmu Kalau Hewan Ini Bersuara Aneh, Gus Baha: Malaikat Sedang Turun

23 Oktober 2022, 05:57 WIB

Cianjurpedia

[Part 2] Episode 4 Jurnalkisahmisteri, Hantu Belanda Jahat Disantet dan Ditahan Sosok Tinggi Berbulu

[Part 2] Episode 4 Jurnalkisahmisteri, Hantu Belanda Jahat Disantet dan Ditahan Sosok Tinggi Berbulu

23 Oktober 2022, 05:56 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Lirik Lagu Farel Prayoga 'Ojo Dibandengke', yang Sempat Viral di Sosmed

Lirik Lagu Farel Prayoga 'Ojo Dibandengke', yang Sempat Viral di Sosmed

23 Oktober 2022, 05:56 WIB

Oke Tebo

Update Prakiraan Cuaca Kabupaten Kerinci Provinsi Jambi, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Diwarnai Hujan Seharian

Update Prakiraan Cuaca Kabupaten Kerinci Provinsi Jambi, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Diwarnai Hujan Seharian

23 Oktober 2022, 05:56 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Hanya Orang Jeli dan Cerdas yang Bisa Menemukan Huruf V  dalam 10 Detik! Bisakah Anda?

Tes IQ: Hanya Orang Jeli dan Cerdas yang Bisa Menemukan Huruf V  dalam 10 Detik! Bisakah Anda?

23 Oktober 2022, 05:56 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Mega Bollywood, Horor Asia Pengabdi Setan, Radha Krishna

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Mega Bollywood, Horor Asia Pengabdi Setan, Radha Krishna

23 Oktober 2022, 05:55 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Waktunya Mengambil Tindakan Tegas untuk Hubungan Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Waktunya Mengambil Tindakan Tegas untuk Hubungan Cinta

23 Oktober 2022, 05:54 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Popcorn Ayam Ala KFC, Renyahnya Bikin Nagih! Bakal Jadi Sajian Favorit, Bisa untuk Lauk atau Cemilan Keluarga

Popcorn Ayam Ala KFC, Renyahnya Bikin Nagih! Bakal Jadi Sajian Favorit, Bisa untuk Lauk atau Cemilan Keluarga

23 Oktober 2022, 05:53 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 23 Oktober 2022: Ide Bisnis Baru yang Anda Usulkan Akan Mulai Membuahkan Hasil

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 23 Oktober 2022: Ide Bisnis Baru yang Anda Usulkan Akan Mulai Membuahkan Hasil

23 Oktober 2022, 05:53 WIB

Haloyouth

Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo di Denmark Open 2022: Kami Berdua Kangen Menjadi Juara

Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo di Denmark Open 2022: Kami Berdua Kangen Menjadi Juara

23 Oktober 2022, 05:53 WIB

Cianjurpedia

[Part 1] Episode 4 Jurnalkisahmisteri, Tumbal Pengantin dan Malapetaka Pegawai Pabrik Gula Cirebon

[Part 1] Episode 4 Jurnalkisahmisteri, Tumbal Pengantin dan Malapetaka Pegawai Pabrik Gula Cirebon

23 Oktober 2022, 05:52 WIB

Sragen Update

11 Daftar Top Skor Liga Inggris, Erling Haaland Sulit Dikejar Bahkan Nyaris Lewati Catatan Musim Lalu

11 Daftar Top Skor Liga Inggris, Erling Haaland Sulit Dikejar Bahkan Nyaris Lewati Catatan Musim Lalu

23 Oktober 2022, 05:52 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara La Liga Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Real Madrid Semakin Berjaya di Posisi Puncak

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara La Liga Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Real Madrid Semakin Berjaya di Posisi Puncak

23 Oktober 2022, 05:51 WIB

Desk Jabar

Hasil Lengkap Denmark Open 2022: Cina Paling Sukses Antarkan Wakilnya ke Final Kemudian Disusul Indonesia

Hasil Lengkap Denmark Open 2022: Cina Paling Sukses Antarkan Wakilnya ke Final Kemudian Disusul Indonesia

23 Oktober 2022, 05:51 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Prakiraan Cuaca Kota Tasikmalaya Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022: Hujan Ringan Menjelang Siang dan Sore Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Kota Tasikmalaya Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022: Hujan Ringan Menjelang Siang dan Sore Hari

23 Oktober 2022, 05:50 WIB

Potensi Badung

Hasil Semifinal Denmark Open 2022: Minions Is Back To Final

Hasil Semifinal Denmark Open 2022: Minions Is Back To Final

23 Oktober 2022, 05:50 WIB

Indramayu Hits

SEMANGAT! Ramalan Shio Naga dan Ular Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Berhasil dan Hilangkan Semua Masalah

SEMANGAT! Ramalan Shio Naga dan Ular Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Berhasil dan Hilangkan Semua Masalah

23 Oktober 2022, 05:50 WIB

Indramayu Hits

MANTAP! Ramalan Shio Monyet dan Macan Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Menuju Tujuan Besar Namun Jangan Gegabah

MANTAP! Ramalan Shio Monyet dan Macan Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Menuju Tujuan Besar Namun Jangan Gegabah

23 Oktober 2022, 05:50 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Ada Imbalan Melimpah dalam Waktu Dekat

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Ada Imbalan Melimpah dalam Waktu Dekat

23 Oktober 2022, 05:49 WIB

Indramayu Hits

MAJU! Ramalan Shio Kelinci dan Shio Ayam Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Jangan Remehkan Bakat Anda dan Tetap Fokus

MAJU! Ramalan Shio Kelinci dan Shio Ayam Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Jangan Remehkan Bakat Anda dan Tetap Fokus

23 Oktober 2022, 05:49 WIB

Media Blora

Link Nonton Preman Pensiun 7 Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Para Senior Mulai Turun Gunung?

Link Nonton Preman Pensiun 7 Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Para Senior Mulai Turun Gunung?

23 Oktober 2022, 05:49 WIB

Indramayu Hits

BIJAKSANA! Ramalan Shio Kuda dan Shio Kambing Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Berpikir Positif dan Saatnya Healing

BIJAKSANA! Ramalan Shio Kuda dan Shio Kambing Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Berpikir Positif dan Saatnya Healing

23 Oktober 2022, 05:49 WIB

Desk Jabar

BANJIR HARI INI, Soreang Kabupaten Bandung Dilanda Banjir, Dibeberapa Perumahan Masuk Pemukiman Warga

BANJIR HARI INI, Soreang Kabupaten Bandung Dilanda Banjir, Dibeberapa Perumahan Masuk Pemukiman Warga

23 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Indramayu Hits

WASPADA! Ramalan Shio Anjing dan Shio Babi Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Jangan Putus Asa, Singkirkan Aura Negatif

WASPADA! Ramalan Shio Anjing dan Shio Babi Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Jangan Putus Asa, Singkirkan Aura Negatif

23 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Indramayu Hits

SUKSES! Ramalan Shio Tikus dan Shio Kerbau Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Kerja Keras Panen Hasil, Lepaskan Kesedihan

SUKSES! Ramalan Shio Tikus dan Shio Kerbau Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Kerja Keras Panen Hasil, Lepaskan Kesedihan

23 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB