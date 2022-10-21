Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – Taylor Hicks
You took my heart, baby
And you broke it in a thousand pieces
I may not have been much to you
But every man still needs a reason
See, I tried so hard to love you, girl
Paid attention to your every need
And right now my soul is crying out
'Cause you mean so much to me
I'm crying, "How you say goodbye so easily?
Why you take your lovin' so far from me?"
Now I'm calling out desperately
"Won't you cut me some slack?"
Heaven knows I did everything you asked me to
Gave you all my love, but nothing was enough for you
I got down on my knees, prayed for you to come around
But my prayers went unanswered 'cause you always let me down
Heaven knows I tried
Heaven knows I tried
Now, what kind of man do you consider me
When I work from five to five
When I come home I put my time in, girl
Just to keep our love alive?
Honey, I tried so hard to please you
Because you know how much I need you
Oh girl, my soul is crying out
And I'm on my bended knee crying
"How you say goodbye so easily?
Why you take your lovin' so far from me?"
Now I'm calling out desperately
"Won't you cut me some slack?"
Heaven knows I did everything you asked me to
Gave you all my love, but nothing was enough for you
I got down on my knees, prayed for you to come around
But my prayers went unanswered 'cause you always let me down
Heaven knows I tried
Heaven knows I tried
Ever since that day you left me, girl
I haven't had a wink of sleep
'Cause I've been crying all night long, girl
Don't you know what you mean to me?
