Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – Taylor Hicks

You took my heart, baby

And you broke it in a thousand pieces

I may not have been much to you

But every man still needs a reason

See, I tried so hard to love you, girl

Paid attention to your every need

And right now my soul is crying out

'Cause you mean so much to me

I'm crying, "How you say goodbye so easily?

Why you take your lovin' so far from me?"

Now I'm calling out desperately

"Won't you cut me some slack?"

Heaven knows I did everything you asked me to

Gave you all my love, but nothing was enough for you

I got down on my knees, prayed for you to come around

But my prayers went unanswered 'cause you always let me down

Heaven knows I tried

Heaven knows I tried

Now, what kind of man do you consider me

When I work from five to five

When I come home I put my time in, girl

Just to keep our love alive?

Honey, I tried so hard to please you

Because you know how much I need you

Oh girl, my soul is crying out

And I'm on my bended knee crying

"How you say goodbye so easily?

Why you take your lovin' so far from me?"

Now I'm calling out desperately

"Won't you cut me some slack?"

Heaven knows I did everything you asked me to

Gave you all my love, but nothing was enough for you

I got down on my knees, prayed for you to come around

But my prayers went unanswered 'cause you always let me down

Heaven knows I tried

Heaven knows I tried

Ever since that day you left me, girl

I haven't had a wink of sleep

'Cause I've been crying all night long, girl

Don't you know what you mean to me?