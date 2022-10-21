Lirik Lagu London Skinhead Crew – Booze and Glory dan Fakta di Baliknya

Booze and Glory - London Skinhead Crew
'Cause we got nothing else to do
London Skinhead Crew
Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble
We grew up on dead end streets
Lack of teeth, full of dreams
Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles
Years go passing by but we are still about
Against society and all that crap
This is not a fashion, it's a way of life
Getting older but we won't give up
'Cause we got nothing else to do
London Skinhead Crew
Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble
We grew up on dead end streets
Lack of teeth, full of dreams
Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles
Football on Saturday, Camden Sunday night
And were skint again but we don't care
Smell of 2 stroke every year at Isle of Wight
Skinhead Reggae beat and short cropped hair
'Cause we got nothing else to do
London Skinhead Crew
Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble
We grew up on dead end streets
Lack of teeth, full of dreams
Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles
We are the lost generation with not much left to lose
Wearing shiny brogues and tonic suits
All we want is a bit of thrill, fags and booze
And crazy skinhead girls in monkey boots
'Cause we got nothing else to do
London Skinhead Crew
Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble
We grew up on dead end streets
Lack of teeth, full of dreams
Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles
'Cause we got nothing else to do
London Skinhead Crew
Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble
We grew up on dead end streets
Lack of teeth, full of dreams
Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles
Credit
Artikel Pilihan