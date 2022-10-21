Lirik Lagu London Skinhead Crew – Booze and Glory dan Fakta di Baliknya

Booze and Glory - London Skinhead Crew

'Cause we got nothing else to do

London Skinhead Crew

Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble

We grew up on dead end streets

Lack of teeth, full of dreams

Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles

Years go passing by but we are still about

Against society and all that crap

This is not a fashion, it's a way of life

Getting older but we won't give up

'Cause we got nothing else to do

London Skinhead Crew

Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble

We grew up on dead end streets

Lack of teeth, full of dreams

Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles

Football on Saturday, Camden Sunday night

And were skint again but we don't care

Smell of 2 stroke every year at Isle of Wight

Skinhead Reggae beat and short cropped hair

'Cause we got nothing else to do

London Skinhead Crew

Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble

We grew up on dead end streets

Lack of teeth, full of dreams

Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles

We are the lost generation with not much left to lose

Wearing shiny brogues and tonic suits

All we want is a bit of thrill, fags and booze

And crazy skinhead girls in monkey boots

'Cause we got nothing else to do

London Skinhead Crew

Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble

We grew up on dead end streets

Lack of teeth, full of dreams

Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles

'Cause we got nothing else to do

London Skinhead Crew

Scars, tattoos, crombie coats, full of trouble

We grew up on dead end streets

Lack of teeth, full of dreams

Drinking beer and forever blowing bubbles

