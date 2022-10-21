Lirik Lagu Long Drives – Boywithuke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boywithuke - Long Drives
Yeah, I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat
Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby
And your eyes brightened up this dark scene
You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar
We just FaceTime, is this a sign?
I'm fallin' out of your life
I try my hardest not to think about what I just realized
You said I was your light
I think that's just a white lie
Feelin' so rotten inside, thought I died
I kinda wanna go back, I'm missin' the pain of a heartbreak
And life just don't hit the same, I'm havin' migraines
My friends all over the placе with their lives straight
I guess I'm afraid of growin' out of my placе
'Cause I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat
Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby
And your eyes brightened up this dark scene
You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar
And all I want is to (take you by the sea)
I'll show you sights from above and take you (to my dismal dreams)
I'll see that falling stars will set your (world on fire, baby)
These flames weren't meant for you and me
You're make-believe, why can't you see?
I'll make these roses all turn green
The seven seas and all the ocean tides will fall into my dreams
I'm drowning, oh (woah)
I wish you weren't so far from me (woah)
I wish you weren't so far from me (oh-woah)
'Cause I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat
Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby
And your eyes brightened up this dark scene
You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar
Yeah, I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat
Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby
And your eyes brightened up this dark scene
You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar
Hey, I've been thinkin' 'bout you all damn day
And the sun is shinin' on your face
I think I fell for you
I hate the fact that this is the truth
But okay (oh, oh)
I know I might come off as strange
Just swear I'm not, I'm just in pain
Please, don't drive away from me
