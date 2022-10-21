Lirik Lagu Long Drives – Boywithuke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boywithuke - Long Drives

Yeah, I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat

Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby

And your eyes brightened up this dark scene

You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar

We just FaceTime, is this a sign?

I'm fallin' out of your life

I try my hardest not to think about what I just realized

You said I was your light

I think that's just a white lie

Feelin' so rotten inside, thought I died

I kinda wanna go back, I'm missin' the pain of a heartbreak

And life just don't hit the same, I'm havin' migraines

My friends all over the placе with their lives straight

I guess I'm afraid of growin' out of my placе

'Cause I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat

Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby

And your eyes brightened up this dark scene

You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar

And all I want is to (take you by the sea)

I'll show you sights from above and take you (to my dismal dreams)

I'll see that falling stars will set your (world on fire, baby)

These flames weren't meant for you and me

You're make-believe, why can't you see?

I'll make these roses all turn green

The seven seas and all the ocean tides will fall into my dreams

I'm drowning, oh (woah)

I wish you weren't so far from me (woah)

I wish you weren't so far from me (oh-woah)

'Cause I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat

Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby

And your eyes brightened up this dark scene

You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar

Yeah, I can't do these long drives sittin' in the back seat

Thinkin' 'bout that one night when the world caught fire, baby

And your eyes brightened up this dark scene

You told me I would be fine, I called you a liar

Hey, I've been thinkin' 'bout you all damn day

And the sun is shinin' on your face

I think I fell for you

I hate the fact that this is the truth

But okay (oh, oh)

I know I might come off as strange

Just swear I'm not, I'm just in pain

Please, don't drive away from me