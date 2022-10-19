Lirik Lagu Me, Myself, & I - G Eazy feat Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Me, Myself, & I - G Eazy feat Bebe Rexha
Oh, it's just me, myself and I
Solo ride until I die
'Cause I got me for life
Oh I don't need a hand to hold
Even when the night is cold
I got that fire in my soul
And as far as I can see I just need privacy
Plus a whole lot of tree, f*** all this modesty
I just need space to do me get a world that they're tryna see
A Stella Maxwell right beside of me
A Ferrari I'm buyin' three
A closet of Saint Laurent, get what I want when I want
'Cause this hunger is driving me, yeah
I just need to be alone, I just need to be at home
Understand what I'm speaking on if time is money I need a loan
But regardless I'll always keep keepin' on
f*** fake friends, we don't take L's we just make M's
While y'all follow, we just make trends
I'm right back to work when that break ends
Oh, it's just me, myself and I
Solo ride until I die
'Cause I got me for life
(Got me for life, yeah)
Oh I don't need a hand to hold
Even when the night is cold
I got that fire in my soul
I don't need anything to get me through the night
Except the beat that's in my heart
Yeah, it's keeping me alive
(Keeps me alive)
I don't need anything to make me satisfied (You know)
'Cause the music fills me good and it gets me every time
Yeah, and I don't like talking to strangers
So get the f*** off me I'm anxious
I'm tryna be cool but I may just go ape shit
Say "f*** y'all" to all of y'all faces
It changes though now that I'm famous
Everyone knows how this lifestyle is dangerous
But I love it the rush is amazing
Celebrate nightly and everyone rages
I found how to cope with my anger
I'm swimming in money
Swimming in liquor my liver is muddy
But it's all good I'm still sippin' this bubbly
This shit is lovely, this shit ain't random, I didn't get lucky
Made it right here 'cause I'm sick with it Cudi
They all take the money for granted
But don't want to work for it tell me now, isn't it funny? Nah
Oh, it's just me, myself and I
Solo ride until I die
'Cause I got me for life
(Got me for life, yeah)
Oh I don't need a hand to hold
Even when the night is cold
I got that fire in my soul
I don't need anything to get me through the night
Except the beat that's in my heart
Yeah, it's keeping me alive
(Keeps me alive)
I don't need anything to make me satisfied (You know)
'Cause the music fills me good and it gets me every time
Like ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba-da-ba (Yee!)
Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba-da-ba
'Cause the music fills me good and it gets me every time
