Lirik Lagu Me, Myself, & I - G Eazy feat Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Me, Myself, & I - G Eazy feat Bebe Rexha

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul

And as far as I can see I just need privacy

Plus a whole lot of tree, f*** all this modesty

I just need space to do me get a world that they're tryna see

A Stella Maxwell right beside of me

A Ferrari I'm buyin' three

A closet of Saint Laurent, get what I want when I want

'Cause this hunger is driving me, yeah

I just need to be alone, I just need to be at home

Understand what I'm speaking on if time is money I need a loan

But regardless I'll always keep keepin' on

f*** fake friends, we don't take L's we just make M's

While y'all follow, we just make trends

I'm right back to work when that break ends

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

(Got me for life, yeah)

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul

I don't need anything to get me through the night

Except the beat that's in my heart

Yeah, it's keeping me alive

(Keeps me alive)

I don't need anything to make me satisfied (You know)

'Cause the music fills me good and it gets me every time

Yeah, and I don't like talking to strangers

So get the f*** off me I'm anxious

I'm tryna be cool but I may just go ape shit

Say "f*** y'all" to all of y'all faces

It changes though now that I'm famous

Everyone knows how this lifestyle is dangerous

But I love it the rush is amazing

Celebrate nightly and everyone rages

I found how to cope with my anger

I'm swimming in money

Swimming in liquor my liver is muddy

But it's all good I'm still sippin' this bubbly

This shit is lovely, this shit ain't random, I didn't get lucky

Made it right here 'cause I'm sick with it Cudi

They all take the money for granted

But don't want to work for it tell me now, isn't it funny? Nah

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

(Got me for life, yeah)

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul

I don't need anything to get me through the night

Except the beat that's in my heart

Yeah, it's keeping me alive

(Keeps me alive)

I don't need anything to make me satisfied (You know)

'Cause the music fills me good and it gets me every time

Like ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba (Yee!)

Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

'Cause the music fills me good and it gets me every time