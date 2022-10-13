Lirik Lagu December – Neck Deep feat Chris Carrabba dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu December – Neck Deep

Stumbled around the block a thousand times

You missed every call that I had tried

So now I'm giving up

A heartbreak in mid December

You don't give a fuck

You'd never remember me

While you're pulling on his jeans

Getting lost in the big city

I was looking out our window

Watching all the cars go

Wondering if I'll see Chicago

Or a sunset on the west coast

Or will I die in the cold

Feeling blue and alone

I wonder if you'll ever hear this song on your stereo

I hope you get your ball room floor

Your perfect house with rose red doors

I'm the last thing you'd remember

It's been a long lonely December

I wish I'd known that less is more

But I was passed out on the floor

That's the last thing I remember

It's been a long lonely December

Cast me aside to show yourself in a better light

I came out grieving, barely breathing and you came out alright

But I'm sure you'll take his hand

I hope he's better than I ever could have been

My mistakes were not intentions this is a list of my confessions I couldn't say

Pain is never permanent but tonight it's killing me

I hope you get your ball room floor

Your perfect house with rose red doors

I'm the last thing you'd remember

It's been a long lonely December

I wish I'd known that less is more

But I was passed out on the floor

That's the last thing I remember

It's been a long lonely December

I miss your face

You're in my head

There's so many things that I should have said

A year of suffering, a lesson learned

A year of suffering, a lesson learned

I hope you get your ball room floor

Your perfect house with rose red doors

I'm the last thing you'd remember

It's been a long lonely December

I wish I'd known that less is more

(I miss you, I wish you well)

But I was passed out on the floor

(I miss you, and I wish you well)

That's the last thing I remember

(I miss you, I miss you)

It's been a long lonely December

Credits