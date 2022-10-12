Lirik Lagu Bound 2 – Kanye West dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bound 2 – Kanye West

Bound to fall in love

Bound to fall in love (uh-huh, honey)

All them other niggas lame, and you know it now

When a real nigga hold you down, (alright) you s'pposed to drown

Bound (bound) to fall in love

Bound (bound) to fall in love (uh-huh, honey)

What you doing in the club on a Thursday?

She say she only here for her girl birthday

They ordered champagne but still look thirsty

Rock Forever 21 but just turned thirty

I know I got a bad reputation

Walking 'round, always mad reputation

Leave a pretty girl sad reputation

Start a Fight Club, Brad reputation

I turnt the nightclub out of the basement

I'll turn the plane 'round, your ass keep complaining

How you gon' be mad on vacation?

Dutty whining 'round all these Jamaicans

Uh, this that prom shit

This that what we do, don't tell your mom shit

This that red cup, all on the lawn shit

Got a fresh cut, straight out the salon, bitch

I know you're tired of loving, of loving

With nobody to love, nobody, no- (uh-huh, honey)

Close your eyes and let the word paint a thousand pictures

One good girl (alright) is worth a thousand bitches

Bound (bound) to fall in love

Bound (bound) to fall in love (uh-huh, honey)

I wanna fuck you hard on the sink

After that, give you something to drink

Step back, can't get spunk on the mink

I mean damn, what would Jeromey Romey Romey Rome think?

Hey, you remember where we first met?

Okay, I don't remember where we first met

But hey, admitting is the first step

And, ay, you know ain't nobody perfect

And I know, with the hoes I got the worst rep

But ay, the backstroke I'm tryna perfect

And ay, ayo, we made to Thanksgiving

So ay, maybe we can make it to Christmas

She asked me what I wished for on my wishlist

Have you ever asked your bitch for other bitches?

Maybe we could still make it to the church steps

But first, you gon' remember how to forget

After all these long-ass verses

I'm tired, you tired, (uh-huh, honey) Jesus wept

I know you're tired (tired) of loving, of loving

With nobody to love, nobody, nobody

So just grab somebody, no leaving this party

With nobody to love, nobody, nobody (to love)

(Uh-huh, honey)

Jerome's in the house, watch your mouth

Jerome's in the house, watch your mouth

Bound (bound) to fall in love

Bound (bound) to fall in love (uh-huh, honey)