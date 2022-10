Lirik Lagu Heartless – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartless – Maudy Ayunda

When Its Good

Its So Good

You Get Be High

Everythings All Right

Everythings All Good

But When Its Bad

Baby You Lose Your Mind

You Cant Handle Me

I Become Your Enemy

Who Is This Stranger In The Car

Whenever I Start Crying S'like, I Don't Know You

Anymore

What Is This Stone Cold Hot Energy

You Always Start Giving Me

When Tears Drop

Down My Face

Cause I Try To Make You See

Just What I Really Mean (Just What I Really Mean)

And I Cry To Make You See

Just How I Really Feel (Just How I Really Feel)

But Baby

Youre So Heartless

