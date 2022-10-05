Lirik Lagu Out of Time - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Video klip Out Of Time dari The Weeknd.
Video klip Out Of Time dari The Weeknd.

Lirik Lagu Out of Time - The Weeknd

Yeah, yeah

The last few months, I've been working on me, baby
There's so much trauma in my life
I've been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize

I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn't tell you
Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time
Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time
Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time
Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)

If he mess up just a little, baby, you know my line
If you don't trust him a little, then come right back, girl, come right back
Gimme one chance, just a little, baby, I'll treat you right
And I'll love you like I should've loved you all the time

And I remember when I held you (held you, baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again, baby)
And I regret I didn't tell you
Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind (uh)

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time
Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time (no)
Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time (hey)
Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, singing (out of time)
Said, I had you to myself, but I'm (out of time)
Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time
But I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (uh)
Out of time, out of time

Editor: Irwan Suherman

