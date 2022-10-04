Lirik Lagu Anymore – Jeon Somi Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Anymore
You got me second guessing everything
You mess me up
You mess me up
Smoking away all the pain
I’m rolling up
I’m rolling up
I’m taking shots to drown these memories
I’m drowning now
I’m drowning now
I shoulda never gave you the key
To my soul, yeah
I wanna be your lover
Don’t wanna be your friend
Wish we could be forever
But I know
THIS AIN’T IT
For now I’ll be stuck in this beautiful nightmare
‘til you come back I’ll be standing right here
Do I ever cross your mind
You used to be something like a beautiful daisy
But now you’re like a rose with your thorns how you hurt me
Do I ever cross your mind
Anymore
Used to be lovers now we enemies
You mess me up
You mess me up
There really ain’t much left that I could say
I’m rolling up
I’m rolling up
I need some medicine to numb the pain
I’m drowning now
I’m drowning now
I shoulda never gave you the key
To my soul, yeah
I wanna be your lover
Don’t wanna be your friend
Wish we could be forever
But I know
THIS AIN’T IT
For now I’ll be stuck in this beautiful nightmare
‘til you come back I’ll be standing right here
Do I ever cross your mind
You used to be something like a beautiful daisy
But now you’re like a rose with your thorns how you hurt me
Do I ever cross your mind
Anymore
Do you ever
Do you ever
Dream about us together
Do you ever
Want forever
But this ain’t it
For now I’ll be stuck in this beautiful nightmare
‘til you come back I’ll be standing right here
Do I ever cross your mind
You used to be something like a beautiful daisy
But now your like a rose with your thorns how you hurt me
Do I ever cross your mind
Anymore
