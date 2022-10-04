Lirik Lagu Anymore – Jeon Somi Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Anymore

You got me second guessing everything

You mess me up

You mess me up

Smoking away all the pain

I’m rolling up

I’m rolling up

I’m taking shots to drown these memories

I’m drowning now

I’m drowning now

I shoulda never gave you the key

To my soul, yeah

I wanna be your lover

Don’t wanna be your friend

Wish we could be forever

But I know

THIS AIN’T IT

For now I’ll be stuck in this beautiful nightmare

‘til you come back I’ll be standing right here

Do I ever cross your mind

You used to be something like a beautiful daisy

But now you’re like a rose with your thorns how you hurt me

Do I ever cross your mind

Anymore

Used to be lovers now we enemies

You mess me up

You mess me up

There really ain’t much left that I could say

I’m rolling up

I’m rolling up

I need some medicine to numb the pain

I’m drowning now

I’m drowning now

I shoulda never gave you the key

To my soul, yeah

I wanna be your lover

Don’t wanna be your friend

Wish we could be forever

But I know

THIS AIN’T IT

For now I’ll be stuck in this beautiful nightmare

‘til you come back I’ll be standing right here

Do I ever cross your mind

You used to be something like a beautiful daisy

But now you’re like a rose with your thorns how you hurt me

Do I ever cross your mind

Anymore

Do you ever

Do you ever

Dream about us together

Do you ever

Want forever

But this ain’t it

For now I’ll be stuck in this beautiful nightmare

‘til you come back I’ll be standing right here

Do I ever cross your mind

You used to be something like a beautiful daisy

But now your like a rose with your thorns how you hurt me

Do I ever cross your mind

Anymore