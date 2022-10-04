Lirik Gold – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Gold – Iggy Pop

It's okay, it's alright

The promise of the tongue

Leaving them behind tonight

But I guess this time, I'm doubled up

I'm doubled down again

I got no time to turn it around again

Hail to the thief

And you won't get nothing much

Hail to the thief

And we'll keep what's left to night

A little faith, too little pride

Will we ever get it right?

Keep looking for a sign tonight

But I guess it's time, I'm doubled up

And doubled down again

Got no time to turn it around again

Hail to the thief

And you won't get nothing much

Hail to the thief

And we'll keep what's left to night

Hail to the thief

And you won't get left in line

Hail to the thief

And we'll keep what's left to night

Artis dan vokal: Iggy Pop

Penulis lagu: Brian Burton, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop, dan Stephen Gaghan

Produser: Brian Burton