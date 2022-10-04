Lirik Gold – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's okay, it's alright
The promise of the tongue
Leaving them behind tonight
But I guess this time, I'm doubled up
I'm doubled down again
I got no time to turn it around again
Hail to the thief
And you won't get nothing much
Hail to the thief
And we'll keep what's left to night
A little faith, too little pride
Will we ever get it right?
Keep looking for a sign tonight
But I guess it's time, I'm doubled up
And doubled down again
Got no time to turn it around again
Hail to the thief
And you won't get nothing much
Hail to the thief
And we'll keep what's left to night
Hail to the thief
And you won't get left in line
Hail to the thief
And we'll keep what's left to night
Artis dan vokal: Iggy Pop
Penulis lagu: Brian Burton, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop, dan Stephen Gaghan
Produser: Brian Burton
