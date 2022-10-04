Lirik Gold – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 4 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik GoldIggy Pop

It's okay, it's alright
The promise of the tongue
Leaving them behind tonight
But I guess this time, I'm doubled up

I'm doubled down again
I got no time to turn it around again

Hail to the thief
And you won't get nothing much
Hail to the thief
And we'll keep what's left to night

A little faith, too little pride
Will we ever get it right?
Keep looking for a sign tonight
But I guess it's time, I'm doubled up

And doubled down again
Got no time to turn it around again

Hail to the thief
And you won't get nothing much
Hail to the thief
And we'll keep what's left to night

Hail to the thief
And you won't get left in line
Hail to the thief
And we'll keep what's left to night

Artis dan vokal: Iggy Pop
Penulis lagu: Brian Burton, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop, dan Stephen Gaghan
Produser: Brian Burton

