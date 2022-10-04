Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande

- 4 Oktober 2022, 00:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough dari Ariana Grande
Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough dari Ariana Grande /Youtube: Ariana Grande

Almost Is Never EnoughAriana Grande

I'd like to say we gave it a try
I'd like to blame it all on life
Maybe we just weren't right
But that's a lie, that's a lie

And we can deny it as much as we want
But in time our feelings will show
'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up
The truth is, everyone knows

Almost, almost is never enough
So close to being in love
If I would have known that you wanted me
The way I wanted you

Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart
But right here in each other's arms
And we almost, we almost knew what love was
But almost is never enough

If I could change the world overnight
There'd be no such thing as goodbye
You'd be standing right where you were
And we'd get the chance we deserve, oh

Try to deny it as much as you want
But in time our feelings will show
'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up
The truth is everyone knows

Almost, almost is never enough
So close to being in love
If I would have known that you wanted me
The way I wanted you

Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart
But right here in each other's arms
And we almost, we almost knew what love was
But almost is never enough

Huh-huh, baby
You know, you know, baby
Almost, is never enough, baby (baby, baby, baby)
You know, hey

And we can deny it as much as we want
But in time our feelings will show
'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up
The truth is, everyone knows

Almost, almost is never enough (is never enough, baby)
So close to being in love (So close)
If I would have known that you wanted me
The way I wanted you

Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart
But right here in each other's arms
And we almost, we almost knew what love was (baby)
But almost is never enough

Huh-huh, baby (Almost)
You know, you know, baby
Almost, is never enough, baby (never)
You know, hey

Credit:

Artiss: Ariana Grande
Album: Almost Is Never Enough
Dirilis: 2013

Fakta di baliknya

Setiap orang pasti memiliki karakternya masing-masing. Seperti pada saat ingin menunjukan perasaan yang Ia miliki, pasti Ia memiliki caranya sendiri untuk mengungkapkannya.

Ada yag cerewet, ada yang pendiam, ada yang pemalu, bahkan ada yang hanya memilih untuk diam saja.

Bagi sebagian orang mengungkapkan perasaan memang bukanlah suatu hal yang mudah, seperti makna lagu dari Ariana Grande satu ini.

Yakni Almost Is Never Enough. Lagu ini sempat menjadi soundtrack pada film The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones pada tahun 2013.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang sepasang anak manusia yang sebenarnya memiliki perasaan terhadap satu sama lain.

Namun sayang, keduanya tak pernah saling mengungkapkan isi hati masing-masing. Lalu buat apa cinta jika hanya diam saja? (Khansanida Defta Maura)***

