Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande

Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande



I'd like to say we gave it a try

I'd like to blame it all on life

Maybe we just weren't right

But that's a lie, that's a lie



And we can deny it as much as we want

But in time our feelings will show

'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up

The truth is, everyone knows



Almost, almost is never enough

So close to being in love

If I would have known that you wanted me

The way I wanted you



Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart

But right here in each other's arms

And we almost, we almost knew what love was

But almost is never enough



If I could change the world overnight

There'd be no such thing as goodbye

You'd be standing right where you were

And we'd get the chance we deserve, oh



Try to deny it as much as you want

But in time our feelings will show

'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up

The truth is everyone knows



Almost, almost is never enough

So close to being in love

If I would have known that you wanted me

The way I wanted you



Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart

But right here in each other's arms

And we almost, we almost knew what love was

But almost is never enough



Huh-huh, baby

You know, you know, baby

Almost, is never enough, baby (baby, baby, baby)

You know, hey



And we can deny it as much as we want

But in time our feelings will show

'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up

The truth is, everyone knows



Almost, almost is never enough (is never enough, baby)

So close to being in love (So close)

If I would have known that you wanted me

The way I wanted you



Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart

But right here in each other's arms

And we almost, we almost knew what love was (baby)

But almost is never enough



Huh-huh, baby (Almost)

You know, you know, baby

Almost, is never enough, baby (never)

You know, hey

Credit:



Artiss: Ariana Grande

Album: Almost Is Never Enough

Dirilis: 2013

Fakta di baliknya

Setiap orang pasti memiliki karakternya masing-masing. Seperti pada saat ingin menunjukan perasaan yang Ia miliki, pasti Ia memiliki caranya sendiri untuk mengungkapkannya.

Ada yag cerewet, ada yang pendiam, ada yang pemalu, bahkan ada yang hanya memilih untuk diam saja.



Bagi sebagian orang mengungkapkan perasaan memang bukanlah suatu hal yang mudah, seperti makna lagu dari Ariana Grande satu ini.

Yakni Almost Is Never Enough. Lagu ini sempat menjadi soundtrack pada film The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones pada tahun 2013.



Lagu ini berkisah tentang sepasang anak manusia yang sebenarnya memiliki perasaan terhadap satu sama lain.

Namun sayang, keduanya tak pernah saling mengungkapkan isi hati masing-masing. Lalu buat apa cinta jika hanya diam saja? (Khansanida Defta Maura)***