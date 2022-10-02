Lirik I Love You But I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Love You But I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas

Hmm, no

Sunday night after a rainy day

I delete all your pictures

I walk away from you

Nights are the hardest

But I'll be okay

If we are meant to be

Hey, we'll find our way

But now, let it be

'Cause you know what they say

If you love somebody

Gotta set them free

I love you but I'm letting go

I love you but I'm letting go

I love you and I'm letting go

I love you but I'm letting go

Little did I know, love is easy

But why was it so hard?

It was like never enough

I gave you all still you want more

Can't you see?

Can't you see?

That you want someone that I'm not

Yes, I love but I can't

So I am letting you go now and baby one day

When you finally found what you want

And you're ready to open your heart to anyone

Don't push people away again

Easier, I know, but it's also very lonely, yeah

I love you but I'm letting go

I love you but I'm letting go

I love you and I'm letting go

It is the only way, you know?