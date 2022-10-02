Lirik I Love You But I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 2 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB
Musisi Pamungkas, simak lirik lagu I Love You But I'm Letting Go lengkap dengan fakta di baliknya.
Lirik lagu I Love You But I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas

Hmm, no

Sunday night after a rainy day
I delete all your pictures
I walk away from you

Nights are the hardest
But I'll be okay
If we are meant to be
Hey, we'll find our way
But now, let it be

'Cause you know what they say
If you love somebody
Gotta set them free

I love you but I'm letting go
I love you but I'm letting go
I love you and I'm letting go
I love you but I'm letting go

Little did I know, love is easy
But why was it so hard?
It was like never enough
I gave you all still you want more

Can't you see?
Can't you see?
That you want someone that I'm not
Yes, I love but I can't
So I am letting you go now and baby one day
When you finally found what you want
And you're ready to open your heart to anyone
Don't push people away again
Easier, I know, but it's also very lonely, yeah

I love you but I'm letting go
I love you but I'm letting go
I love you and I'm letting go
It is the only way, you know?

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

